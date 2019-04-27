In defense of Ian Thomas

I've known Ian Thomas for 19 years. During this period he's been many things: project manager, colleague, and friend. For several years now, I've worked with him on his Fourth Ward website. I often read the detailed analyses of city issues he posts on his site. Considering all the facts in a situation, weighing the pros and cons before deciding and gathering input from his constituents, these acts show his innate sense of fairness.

The brouhaha over the Oakland Crossings project is overblown. Perhaps it looks bad on paper, but knowing Ian as I do, there's no way he’d dream of trying to game the system.

Ian's goal was to provide affordable lower-income housing. When the developers offered to donate to the city's Community Land Trust, he said he would vote for the project. That trust is designated to build affordable housing elsewhere within the city.

I appreciate his problem-solving ability. He examines an issue, considers various points of view to come up with a solution. This time he inadvertently broke a rule, but ever the lifelong learner, he realizes this misstep and is studying the city's ethical guidelines. He even reported everything to the Missouri Ethics Commission when he realized his error. If it went up for a vote, he planned to recuse himself from it. He never would have benefited personally from the plan.

Columbia is lucky to have him on city council.

Beth Hastings

Columbia

Get on Board

Public transportation goes far beyond simply getting people where they need to go. A safe, reliable public transit system plays a key role in stimulating economic development, attracting and retaining business, furthering equality and building healthier, more sustainable communities. In fact, transit is the cornerstone of local economies in urban, suburban and rural communities nationwide, and rural communities in Missouri are no exception.

Every dollar invested in public transportation generates approximately four dollars in economic returns by promoting community growth and revitalization. According to the American Public Transit Association, 87 percent of public transit trips directly benefit the economy by getting people to work and connecting them to local businesses, retail and restaurants. Here at OATS Transit, 45 percent of customers utilize our services to get to and from work; 37 percent rely on it to gain access to goods and services, businesses and educational facilities; and 17 percent use it for medical purposes.

Funding and support for public transportation is critical not only in urban areas like Columbia, where a city bus system operates, but all across the state. Rural communities rely on transit just as much as urban centers do.



Dorothy Yeager

Executive director, OATS, Inc., and executive committee member, Missouri Public Transit Association

