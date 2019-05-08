Today is Harry S. Truman’s birthday, a state holiday. A wreath-laying at his gravesite at the Truman Library is at 9 a.m., free and open to the public.

The library is at 500 West U.S. 24 in Independence, due north of McCoy Park.

Truman, the nation’s 33rd president, was born on this date in 1884 in Lamar, Mo. His family moved to Independence when he was 6, and it became his home for a lifetime.

State of Missouri, Jackson County and city of Independence offices are closed today. The Palmer Center in Independence is closed.

The Truman Library and Truman Home, both in Independence, are open.

At 6:30 p.m., the Truman Library has a free screening of “Truman,” starring Gary Sinese.