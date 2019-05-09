A Lee's Summit man faces felony charges after he allegedly shot a coworker in the foot Tuesday morning over things he said to other people online.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Robert Graham, 37, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action for allegedly shooting a man in Graham's Lee's Summit home. A stranger then drove the shooting victim to the hospital, according to court documents. After police talked with the victim and located Graham's home near Chipman and Olive Street, a standoff ensued that closed a portion of Chipman, a busy east-west road in the city.

According to court documents, a third coworker had driven the victim to Graham's home Tuesday morning, and after Graham let the man inside he said, “I heard you're talking a lot of (stuff) to (people) online.” Graham them pointed a shotgun at his face, then lowered it at the man's foot, shot him once and threatened to shoot again “if you don't get out of my house and quit talking (stuff).”

The man then ran out of Graham's home tried to get back into the vehicle he arrived in, but that coworker backed out and drove away, leaving the victim behind. He then walked down Olive until an older woman not involved in the incident took him to the hospital.

When detectives searched Graham's home, they found a disassembled 410 shotgun, one spent shell and three live shells. Graham told police he remembered the victim coming to his house and the two talking, then declined to talk when officers asked about the shooting.

Prosecutors requested a $50,000 bond.