Find shepherd's voice at Stone Church

The theme for Sunday's service at Stone Church Community of Christ, 1012 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, is “Hear the Shepherd's Voice.” Bill Miller and Clare Vlahos will provide music, Esther Mills will be presiding and Joelle Wight will be speaking. Closed captioning will be provided for the hearing impaired. Go to www.stone-church.org or call 816-254-2211 for more information.

Summer music series at First Presbyterian

First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Pleasant St., Independence, begins its summer music series with a saxophone quartet concert at 2 p.m., Sunday. The Womsheviks Quartet was formed at UMKC and is premiering works by the school's composition studio. The event is free and open to the public, though a $10 donation is suggested to help cover musicians' costs.

St. Paul AME turning back the pages of time

St. Paul AME Church, 200 E. Lexington Ave., Independence, is hosting a prelude celebration to its 153rd anniversary next weekend, May 18-19. Saturday will begin at 3:30 p.m., with a red carpet celebrity guest from the past, an 1800-2019 fashion show, Denver Glenn and the Second Baptist Praise Dancers Angels on Fire. Sunday's Sermon in Song begins at 3 p.m.

Craft fair scheduled at Blue Ridge Baptist

Blue Ridge Baptist Church, 9320 E. 35th St., Independence, will host the Spring Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 18. There will be local vendors and baked goods, raffle prizes from local businesses and a light lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. All proceeds support the church food pantry.