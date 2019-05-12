Kirksville High School seniors were awarded more than a half-million dollars in scholarship during the annual senior awards reception Thursday at Truman State University.

Of the 166 members of 2019’s graduating class, 101 were invited and received some kind of honor or scholarship. Overall, $527,000 in scholarships were awarded. If renewable scholarships are used to their full potential, the awards will total more than $2 million.

A list of winners, as provided by the Kirksville R-III School District, follows. The Daily Express will publish photos of all scholarship winners over the next several weeks. There are 65 different photos from the event.

Parents, students and scholarship or award presenters can request free digital copies of photos by emailing dailyexpresseditor@gmail.com.

- President’s Award for Educational Excellence: Madison Adkins, Seth Austic, Andrew Bohon, Nolon Carter, Bowen Davis, Joseph Doman, Charles Fraser, Clara Garvey, Faith Glaspie, Jared Grgurich, Olivia Halma, Olivia Harding, Diana Heckert, Riley Holzmeier, Bennett Hoshaw, Chase Howerton, Connor King, Noah Kizzire, Zoe Korte, Hannah Meyer, Blake Morgan, Seger Nelson, Savanna Noel, Annaliese Novinger, Skylar Petersen, Nathan Pigg, Ian Polovich, Robert Poole, Abbey Ranson, Rhea Rechav, Joshua Reuschel, Katherine Speak, Sarah Vorkink, Noah Walker and Annabel Zimmer.

- President’s Award for Educational Achievement: Aeden Arabas, Aaron Birch, Nick Boston, Brittany Buchanan, Haley Burchett, Curtis Burgin, Jacob Capps, Zachary Davis, CJ Easley, Mason Elmore, Bailey Hannah, Kiersten Hart, Bryce Hazen, Skylar Kertz, Callyn Kinney, Otto McFarland, Josphina Nichting, Shane O’Donnell, Raven Ratliff, Raistlyn Sevits, Hannah Shoemaker, Eliott Simler, Hannah Steele, Nathan Thomas, Sam Tiedemann, Luca Tornatore, Vanessa VanLaningham, Jentry White and Nick Williams.

- The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education recognizes the top 10% of each graduating class with George Washington Carver Certificate: Andrew Bohon, Nolon Carter, Joseph Doman, Clara Garvey, Olivia Harding, Diana Heckert, Bennett Hoshaw, Noah Kizzire, Zoe Korte, Hannah Meyer, Blake Morgan, Seger Nelson, Savanna Noel, Annaliese Novinger, Skylar Petersen, Katherine Speak and Sarah Vorkink.

- Missouri Bright Flight Recognition: Andrew Bohon, Nolon Carter, Joseph Doman, Clara Garvey, Jared Grgurich, Diana Heckert, Bennett Hoshaw, Zoe Korte, Savanna Noel, Annaliese Novinger, Skylar Petersen, Robert Poole, Rhea Rechav, Joshua Reuschel, Mikaela Schlueter, Katherine Speak, Sarah Vorkink and Noah Walker.

- Missouri Scholars 100: Bennett Howhaw.

- Missouri School Board Association, John Belcher District: Sarah Vorkink.

- Advanced Placement Scholar Awards.

AP Scholar: Savannah Noel.

- National Honor Society Recognition.

Officers: Diana Heckert, Skylar Petersen, Joseph Doman, Noah Kizzire, Sarah Vorkink, Members: Brittany Buchanan, Jared Grgurich, Olivia Halma, Olivia Harding, Bennett Hoshaw, Callyn Kinney, Zoe Korte, Seger Nelson, Josephina Nichting, Annaliese Novinger, Nathan Pigg, Ian Polovich, Abbey Ranson, Rhea Rechav, Mikaela Schlueter, Katherine Speak, Sam Tiedemann and Jentry White.

- Student Council Recognition.

KHS Student Council Officers: Skylar Petersen, Joseph Doman, Rhea Rechav, Olivia Harding.

Senior Class Student Council:

Officers: Josephina Nichting, Madison Adkins, Sydney Weber, Riley Holzmeier, Senior Class Representatives: Diana Heckert, Abbey Ranson, Hannah Meyer, Ana Pultz, Mikaela Schlueter, Katherine Speak and Sam Tiedemann.

- Truman State University, Upward Bound: Mason Elmore and Raven Ratliff.

- Truman State University, Pershing Scholar: Diana Heckert.

- Harry S. Truman Scholarship: Skylar Petersen.

- Harry C. Farr Memorial Scholarship: Diana Heckert.

- Kirksville Women of Today: Diana Heckert and Callyn Kinney.

- Quota International of Kirksville: Abbey Ranson and Callyn Kinney.

- Daughters of American Revolution, Good Citizen Award: Brittany Buchanan.

-Swaim Student of Integrity Award: Olivia Halma.

- Kirksville Country Club Ladies Golf Association Scholarship: Kyra Hannah.

- KHS Student Leader of the Month with Truman State University ROTC and National Guard: Keith Davis III, Andrew Bohon, Zoe Korte, Skylar Petersen, Noah Kizzire, Josephina Nichting, Seger Nelson, Jared Grgurich and Rhea Rechav.

- Hy-Vee Foundation Scholarship: Sam Tiedemann.

- McDonalds/Chris Higgins Memorial Scholarship: Josephina Nichting.

- National Wild Turkey Federation, Kirksville Ridge Runners: Nick Williams.

- Rotary Club of Kirksville, Ray Klinginsmith Scholarship: Noah Kizzire and Callyn Kinney.

- Kirksville High School Alumni Association Scholarships: Vanessa VanLanningham and Charles Fraser.

- North Star Rotary, District 6040 4-Way Test Speech Competition, Local and District Scholarships: Margaret Howard and Joseph Doman.

- U.S. Army Reserve Scholar/Athlete Award: Skylar Petersen and Seger Nelson.

- Missouri Peace Officers Association Foundation Scholarship: Riley Holzemier.

- First United Methodist Church, Chester & Lola Bell Memorial Scholarship: Olivia Harding, Kiersten Hart, Diana Heckert, Callyn Kinney, Otto McFarland, Skylar Petersen, Ana Pultz, Joshua Reuschel, Hannah Steele and Annabel Zimmer.

- Mizzou Alumni Association: Noah Kizzire, Seger Nelson, Zoe Korte, Jared Grgurich and Mikaela Schlueter.

- U.S. Air Force, Academic Excellence Awards in Math/Science: Diana Heckert and Bennett Hoshaw.

- Harold & Imogene (Steele) Sevitz Memorial Scholarship: Andrew Carricker, Michael Cordray, Sam Davis, Megan Stewart, Eric West and Thomas Williams.

- Shelter Insurance Foundation: Callyn Kinney.

- Optimist Club, H. Chandler Monroe Award: Hannah Meyer.

- H.D. Harrison Memorial Scholarship: Levi Gibson.

- Kirksville R-III School District Booster Club Scholarships: Aeden Arabas, Michaela Chrisman, Charles Fraser, Levi Gibson, Kiersten Hart, Diana Heckert, Blake Howard, Noah Kizzire, Tanner Lain, Otto McFarland, Josephina Nichting, Seger Nelson, Abbey Ranson, Sarah Vorkink and Nikki Yowell.

- Clay Darr Memorial Scholarship: Keith Davis and Blake Howard.

- National Association for Music Education, All National Honor Ensembles with All-National Mixed Choir: Skylar Petersen and Otto McFarland.

- KHS Martha Gooch Music Award: Otto McFarland.

- John P. Schwarz Scholarship: Otto McFarland.

- Philantrhropic Educational Organization, Kirksville CZ Chapter Scholarship: Skylar Petersen.

- Sara Quigley Memorial Scholarship: Blake Howard.

- U.S. Marine Corp High School Awards, Scholastic Excellence Award: Zoe Korte.

- Semper Fidelis Award: Clara Garvey.

- Distinguished Athlete Award: Josephina Nichting and Andrew Bohon.

- Kirksville High School Art Awards: Senior Art Award: Raistlyn Sevits and Piper Earhart; Digital Photography: Olivia Halma,

- MFA Foundation Scholarship: Seger Nelson.

- Spirit of ’81 Scholarship: Diana Heckert.

- Teresa O’Brien Pagliai Memorial Scholarship: Otto McFarland.

- Kirksville Kiwanis, Key Club Recognition:

Officers – Ashley Deierling, Sydney Weber, Callyn Kinney, Members – Brittany Buchanan, Haley Burchett, Faith Glaspie, Olivia Harding, Kiersten Hart, Seger Nelson, Ethan Pike, Abbey Ranson, Rhea Rechav, Katherine Speak and Destry Young.

- I Think I Can Foundation Scholarship: Callyn Kinney.

- Mary Cochran Propst Scholarship: Ashley Deierling.

- Adair-Schuyler County Farm Bureau: Olivia Harding.

- Kirksville High School Attendance Awards: Aaron Birch, Andrew Bohon, Ashley Deierling, Mason Elmore, Carmen Ferry, Clara Garvey, Olivia Halma, Bailey Hannah, Olivia Harding, Kiersten Hart, Colin Hazen, Margaret Howard, Skylar Kertz, Callyn Kinney, Noah Kizzire, Tanner Lain, Savanna Noel, Shane O’Donnell, Nathan Pigg, Ian Polovich, Josh Reuschel, Reece Weber, Nick Williams, Thomas Williams and Nicole Yowell.

Perfect Attendance 3 semesters: Reece Weber.

Perfect Attendance four years of high school: Ian Polovich.

- American Red Cross, High School Young Minds Change Lives Scholarship: Zack Davis, Shane O’Donnell and Olivia Harding.

- Pay it Forward Scholarship: Austin Penick.

- Babe Ruth Award: Josephina Nichting and Tanner Lain.

- Pepsi~Cola Bottling Scholarship: Joseph Doman.

- John A. Spainhower Athletic Scholarship: Tanner Lain.

- Thelma Spainhower Athletic Scholarship: Nicole Yowell.

- Kirksville High School Counseling Department, Student Ambassador Recognition: Andrew Bohon, Joseph Doman, Charles Fraser, Olivia Halma, Olivia Harding, Diana Heckert, Riley Holzmeier, Skylar Kertz, Noah Kizzire, Zoe Korte, Seger Nelson, Josephina Nichting, Savanna Noel, Skylar Petersen, Mikaela Schlueter, Sarah Vorkink, Nikki Yowell and Annabel Zimmer.

- KHS Leadership Award: Noah Kizzire.

- American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Girls State: Madison Adkins, Haley Burchett, Faith Glaspie, Olivia Halma, Olivia Harding, Diana Heckert, Callyn Kinney, Hannah Meyer, Skylar Petersen, Abbey Ranson, Rhea Rechav, Mikaela Schlueter, Katherine Speak, Sarah Vorkink, Sydney Weber and Destry Young.

Boys State: Charles Fraser, Jared Grgurich, Noah Kizzire, Sam Tiedemann, Luca Tornatore, Noah Walker and Nick Williams.

- Missouri Conservation Federation Charitable Trust,

Foundation for Ed Stegner Scholarships: Ed Stegner Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Scholarship– Sam Tiedmann, Soil and Water Scholarship - Nathan Pigg, Wildlife Scholarship – Seger Nelson.

- Monday Club Scholarship: Regina Sparks.

- Missouri State High School Activities Association and the National Federation of the State High School Associations Award of Excellence: Blake Howard and Abbey Ranson.

- Kirksville Community Teachers Association: Callyn Kinney and Otto McFarland.

- Moberly Area Community College Superintendent’s Scholarships: Ashley Deierling, Michael Cordray, Da’Sohn Hatfield.

Military Candidates:

Air Force – Reece Weber.

Army – Brayden Cam and Clayton Johnson.

Marine Corp - CJ Easley and Zach Nugent. K

HS students of the Class of 2019 have received scholarship to the following colleges:

Central Methodist University, Fayette, MO: Emma Bushnell.

Chowan University, Murfreesboro, North Carolina: Maria Lucia Zuniga.

Culver-Stockton College, Canton, MO: Kody Bulechek and Millie Scruggs.

Indian Hills Community College, Ottumwa, Iowa: Rebecca Akasa, Nolon Carter, and Reese Dillavou.

Missouri State University, Springfield, MO: Madison Adkins, Brittany Buchanan, Patricia Calvert, Michaela Chrisman, Mason Elmore, Chase Howerton, Skylar Kertz, Zoe Korte, Josephina Nichting, Annaliese Novinger, Abbey Ranson, Rhea Rechav, Joshua Reuschel, Mikaela Schlueter and Samuel Tiedemann.

Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, MO: Skylar Petersen and Noah Walker.

Missouri Southern State University, Joplin, MO: Abbey Ranson.

Missouri Western State University, St Joseph, MO: Madison Adkins, Emma Bushnell, Patricia Calvert, Callyn Kinney, Blake Morgan, Nathan Pigg, Raven Ratliff and Nicole Yowell.

Moberly Area Community College, Moberly MO: Ashley Deierling, Michael Cordray and Da’Sohn Hatfield.

Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville MO: Madison Adkins, Ashley Deierling, Faith Glaspie, Bennett Hoshaw, Tanner Lain, Blake Morgan, Shane O’Donnell and Nicole Yowell. Smith College, Northampton, Massachusetts: Clara Garvey.

Truman State University, Kirksville MO: Madison Adkins, Aeden Arabas, Andrew Bohon, Kody Bulechek, Curtis Burgin, Emma Bushnell, Jacob Capps, Bowen Davis, Ashley Deierling, Mason Elmore, Charles Fraser, Faith Glaspie, Olivia Halma, Olivia Harding, Diana Heckert, Riley Holzmeier, Chase Howerton, Skylar Kertiz, Connor King, Callyn Kinney, Zoe Korte, Tanner Lain, Otto McFarland, Hannah Meyer, Seger Nelson, Annaliese Novinger, Shane O’Donnell, Skylar Petersen, Nathan Pigg, Robert Poole, Ana Pultz, Raistlyn Sevits, Katherine Speak, Hannah Steele, Luca Tornatore, Vanessa VanLanningam, Nick Williams and Annabel Zimmer.

University of Missouri – Columbia: Jared Grgurich, Noah Kizzire, Zoe Korte, Seger Nelson and Mikaela Schlueter.

Washington University, St Louis MO: Bennett Hoshaw.