From The Examiner during the week of May 5-10, 1969.

• “SPITE CALLS KEEP TRUCKS RUNNING TO TRASH FIRES” – Fire calls sending city fire trucks on emergency missions to put out trash fires in open burning barrels have more than doubled in the four days since the government-oriented ordinance forbidding the burning of trash went into effect here. “We’re running into quite a problem,” explained Independence Fire Chief Willard Swoffer. “People are getting away from the original ordinance in which we are attempting to halt air pollution. What we have is a series of neighborhood quarrels in which the neighbors are getting back at each other by calling the fire department to put out trash barrel fires.”

Followed days later by …

• “60-DAY AMNESTY GRANT ON TRASH BURNING” – A 60-day amnesty on penalties for burning trash was declared last night by the city council. The air pollution code was passed April 21 as an emergency measure to comply with state and federal regulations. On April 23, the city petitioned for an exemption from state enforcement of the code, and the state granted it that day. The city’s ordinance says, “It is anticipated that within 60 days the city will own and be operating their own sanitary landfill and that approved containers will be available to all citizens.”

• “UPTOWN DEMOLITION JOB TO BEGIN SOON” – Relocation activities have been completed on nine structures on Jackson Square acquired by the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority and they will be ready for demolition when the proper utility disconnections have been made. The authority has now closed or signed an option on 18 parcels at a cost of $460,150.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of May 5-10, 1919.

• “CLEAN UP WEEK” – This is clean up week. Every back yard in town, all the houses and barns and alleys are due for a cleaning. It seems to be up to the individuals to clean up or be asked why. Mayor Ott announced today that the City Board of Health would make an inspection of the town May 15. Those who have not complied with the official orders to clean up will be asked some intimate questions.

• “MUCH FLU AT TARSNEY” – A correspondent of the Examiner writes that 46 cases of influenza are now to be found in the neighborhood of Tarsney. Just why it is so prevalent there is not known. It is the same ailment that was so general and proved so fatal last winter, but this time Dr. Joseph W. Greene, secretary of the county board of health, said today it is in a much milder form.

• “MEANS SPECIAL SESSION” – Jefferson City, Mo., May 12, 1919 – Officially the State Legislature ended at 12 o’clock noon yesterday. Actually the state house clocks were stopped at 11:45 and according to this fiction it was 11:45 Friday at 11:45 today. Joshua had nothing on the Missouri legislature and neither has the congress of the United States. When the time came for adjournment the bill appropriations bills had not been agreed upon. Neither had the tax muddle been settled. It will be necessary for an extra session to be called in order that the actual machinery of government may operate for the next two years.

