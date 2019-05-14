The Kirksville City Council continued the process of reviewing the city’s municipal code at its Monday study session, discussing possible changes to several sections of the code.

One section of the code discussed was Chapter 5, which governs animals and fowl and has been the subject of frequent public comment at City Council meetings. Council members continued to express willingness to make changes to the section, but did not make any final decisions.

The current city code states that residents may have a limit of five animals on a property, but does not specify what is meant by “animals.” Council members agreed that this should be changed to specify that it referred only to cats, dogs and similarly-sized animals, but did not reach a decision on whether the limit should be changed, or what it should be changed to.

City Manager Mari Macomber said regulations in comparable cities are varied.

Mayor Zac Burden said one possibility was allowing a variable number of animals based on a property’s size or zoning, but also questioned whether it would be fair to allow residents with larger properties a larger number of pets.

Some Council members stated that rules regarding the presence of livestock in the city should be changed. Currently, nothing in the city code prohibits residents from keeping large animals like horses on their properties.

Burden said rules on the matter should consider not only the safety of the animal but also the effect its presence may have on neighbors.

“Just because it’s safe for the animal doesn’t mean that it works well within a municipality,” Burden said.

Council member Jessica Parks said although the Council had heard from people who are unhappy with current rules, she wanted to hear more from people who live within city limits and own horses or other hoofed animals.

Council members agreed that a revised code should include a definition of “livestock” that includes hoofed animals like horses and pigs but excludes chickens.

The Council also discussed whether to designate internally whether parcels of land within the city are zoned as agricultural, rather than relying on the designations of the Adair County Assessor.

Parks said some of the parcels of land have agricultural designations that do not seem logical, such as areas that have been approved for the construction of subdivisions by the city.

Another topic of discussion was Chapter 11 of the code: Garbage, Refuse and Weeds. A recent concern of the city’s Public Works Department has been the damage done to city roads by the weight of heavy trash trucks which follow repetitive routes.

Macomber said the city has been including the consideration in discussions with companies which have expressed interest in bidding to provide Kirksville’s trash services, including current contractor Advanced Disposal. Possibilities for reducing the issue would include constructing a transfer station for the temporary storage of waste so trucks can drop off their loads and make multiple trips throughout the city.

Macomber said Public Works Director Glenn Balliew has also been working with Advanced Disposal to find other routes which inflict less damage.

The contract for trash services will be awarded in June.

The Council also discussed whether they should require municipal trash service for all residential buildings in the city. Macomber said some multi-unit residential buildings currently do not provide trash service and residents are placing their trash in other buildings’ dumpsters.

“Just like we require any business or dwelling to have water in order to be occupied, it would make sense that any dwelling or business have trash services. That makes sense to me,” Burden said.

In discussion of Chapter 15 of the code, which governs motor vehicles and traffic, Police Chief Jim Hughes proposed that the city adopt a model traffic ordinance. The model ordinance outlines traffic laws that comply with Missouri state requirements and would be changed when state law changes.

The city would still be able to add additional traffic ordinances of its own, Hughes said, as long as they did not contradict state law.

Hughes said the possible downside of adopting such an ordinance was that some provisions, such as the creation of a traffic commission, are intended for much larger cities and might not be necessary for a community the size of Kirksville.

Another change proposed to the chapter would state that the city is not liability for any damages to vehicles parked in prohibited zones during a snow emergency.

No changes were proposed to Chapter 10 of the code, Human Relations, which outlines the city’s non-discrimination policy.

Public comments on proposed changes to the municipal code are still being accepted.