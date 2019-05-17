The City of Kirksville will begin its first phase of asphalt street repair for the year Friday, with repairs including mill and overlay with new asphalt.

Streets scheduled to be repaired are North Osteopathy Street between West Elizabeth and West Scott streets, Potter Avenue between North Walnut and North Baltimore streets and Industrial Road between Potter Avenue and Oxford Drive. Construction is expected to take one to two weeks, depending on weather.

Traffic control will be in effect and the traffic may be reduced to one lane, or possibly closed at times. Parking will not be allowed in the construction zone. Motorists are asked to consider an alternate route if possible.

For more information, contact the Engineering Department at (660) 627-1272.