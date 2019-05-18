St. Paul AME turning back the pages of time

St. Paul AME Church, 200 E. Lexington Ave., Independence, is hosting a prelude celebration to its 153rd anniversary this weekend. Saturday's program will begin at 3:30 p.m., with a red carpet celebrity guest from the past, an 1800-2019 fashion show, Denver Glenn and the Second Baptist Praise Dancers Angels on Fire. Sunday's Sermon in Song begins at 4 p.m.

Craft fair scheduled at Blue Ridge Baptist

Blue Ridge Baptist Church, 9320 E. 35th St., Independence, will host the Spring Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday. There will be local vendors and baked goods, raffle prizes from local businesses and a light lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. All proceeds support the church food pantry.

– Examiner staff