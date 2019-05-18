The Rolla High School Seniors from the Chamber and Concert Choirs were recognized at their Spring Concert on Thursday, May 9 at Leach Theatre. They were presented with a rose by their High School Choir Director Jason Bartelsmeyer.
The Rolla High School Seniors from the Chamber and Concert Choirs were recognized at their Spring Concert on Thursday, May 9 at Leach Theatre. They were presented with a rose by their High School Choir Director Jason Bartelsmeyer.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.