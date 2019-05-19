GIRLS RESULTS

TEAM SCORES:

1. Trinity Catholic, 169; 2. John Burroughs, 97; 3. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, 57; 4. CENTRALIA, 52; 5. Blair Oaks, 50. 6. Bowling Green, 37; 7. Southern Boone, 36; 8. Fatima, 32; 9. Lutheran(St. Charles), 28;, 28; 10. Christian, 27; 11. Orchard Farm, 24; 12. Hallsville, 23; 13. North Technical, 22; 14. Palmyra, 18; 15. NORTH CALLAWAY, 12; 15. Father Tolton, 12; 17. Boonville, 11; 17. Wright City, 11; 19. Macon, 6. 19. California, 6; 21. Whitfield, 3; 22. Duchesne, 2.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

POLE VAULT

3. Carter Hawkins, CEN, 10-6

SHOT PUT

1. Lacey Pavlak, CEN, 38-06.25

2. Baylee Beard, CEN, 37-10.75

LONG JUMP

3. Haeley Johnson, MC, 15-11

HIGH JUMP

2. Renee Finke, MC, 5-04

DISCUS

1. Lacey Pavlak, CEN, 116-03

300 HURDLES

4. Carter Simkins, CEN, 48.70

800 RUN

2. Tara Hillebrand, MC, 2:24.74

200 DASH

4. Haeley Johnson. MC, 26.88

3,200 RUN

3. Kaleigh Moore, NC, 12:53.45

COACHES COMMENTS:

"Many area schools competed in this meet along with many schools from the St. Louis Community," said Centralia coach Jim Newsted. "The competition was fierce and the Panthers held their own with 11 athletes getting out to state in 12 events."

*The top four in each event qualify for the state meet next weekend at Jefferson City High School.