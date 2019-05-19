TEAM SCORES:

1. Trinity Catholic, 149; 2. CENTRALIA, 86; 3. PALMYRA, 66.5; 4. Orchard Farm, 51.5; 5. McCluer South-Berkeley, 43; 5. John Burroughs, 43; 7. Lutheran (St. Charles), 29; 7. Southern Boone, 29; 9. Father Tolton, 28; 10. California; 26; 11. Boonville, 24; 12. NORTH CALLAWAY; 13. Bowling Green, 21; 13. Blair Oaks, 21; 15. Macon, 19; 16. Whitfield, 15; 17. North Technical, 11; 18. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, 10; 19. Fatima, 9; 20. Winfield, 8; 21. Hallsville, 7; 22. Christian, 6; 23, Wright City, 5; 23. Duchesne, 5.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

POLE VAULT

1. Jake Friedel, CEN, 14-06

3. Austin Dawson, CEN, 13-0

HIGH JUMP

2. Peyton Davis, CEN, 6-05

4. Tim Swanson, CEN, 6-04

DISCUS

3. Paden Lewis, NC, 139-04

SHOT PUT

1. Paden Lewis, NC, 54-06.5

LONG JUMP

1. Peyton Davis, CEN, 22-06.5

JAVELIN

2. Peyton Davis, CEN, 179-04

110 HURDLES

2. Liam Swanson, CEN, 15.09

4 x 200 RELAY

1. CEN, Seth Beard, Jake Friedel, Luke Hunter, Stephen Bradshaw, 1:34.26

4 x 100 RELAY

1. CEN, Luke Hunter, Jake Friedel, Liam Swanson, Seth Beard, 45.01

300 HURDLES

4. Peyton Davis, CEN, 41.02

COACHES COMMENTS:

"I would like to congratulate these qualifiers along with all the kiddos that did not make it out. We had several fifth places which means they were very close to making it to state,: said coach Centralia Jim Newsted. "The staff is very proud of all our athletes and are very impressed by the effort they've put forth all season. We have a saying in Centralia, "Tradition never Graduates" and all members of the 2019 track team stood strong to this motto. We look forward to seeing what Class 3 State brings."

*The top four in each event advance to the state meet this weekend in Jefferson City.