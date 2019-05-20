GIRLS

TEAM SCORES:

1. MICDS, 127; 2. Ladue, 69; 3. Fort Zumwalt East, 56; 4. Incarnate Word Academy, 53; 5. Liberty Wentzville, 50; 6. Hazelwood East, 48; 7. Hannibal, 41; 8. Clayton, 40; 9. McCluer, 34; 10. Fort Zumwalt South, 30; 11. Warrenton, 27; 12. Normandy Collaborative, 25; 13. University City, 22; 13. Moberly, 22; 15. St. Charles, 19; 15. MEXICO, 19; 17. Kirksville, 17; 18. St. Charles West, 13; 19.1 Riverview Gardens, 6; 19. St. Dominic, 6; Fulton, 6; 22. Visitation Academy, 4.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

LONG JUMP

3. Jennifer Jacobi, MEX, 16-06

5-18-19/ BOYS

TEAM SCORES:

12. Ladue, 105; 2. Kirksville, 86; 3. Fort Zumwalt East, 69; 4. McCluer, 60; 5. MICDS, 46; 6. Liberty (Wentzville), 43; 7. Moberly, 41; 8. St. Charles West, 37; 9. Fort Zumwalt South, 32. 10. St. Charles, 31; 11. Warrenton, 25; 11. Hannibal, 25; 11. Hazelwood East, 25: 14. University City, 24; 15. MEXICO, 20; 16. Clayton 19; 17. Riverview Garden, 17; 18. St. Dominic, 16; 19. Fulton, 14; 20. Jennings, 1;

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

HIGH JUMP

3. Raef Yaeger, MEX, 6-02

LONG JUMP

1. Jasean White, MEX, 22-07

COACHES COMMENTS:

"Narrowly missing the state cut in fifth place was (Jennifer) Jacobi, missing by an inch in the Triple Jump at 43-6," said coach Buck Green. "Jesaan White (also almost qualified for the state meet) with a fifth place finish in the 100 (yard dash) at 11.1, Moenasia Sidique was fifth in the 400 dash at 1:00.86 and the 4 x 400 relay team on Sidique, Riley Thurman, Grace Wortmann and Kierra finished sixth with a seasons best time of 4:21."

* The top four in each event advance to the state meet this weekend at Jefferson City High School.