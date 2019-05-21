A new flood crest is coming on the Missouri River in central Missouri and it is predicted to be one for the record books.

The predicted rise of about seven feet from today through Thursday at Glasgow, Boonville and Jefferson City would result in the fourth, fifth and seventh highest levels on record. At Boonville, the river is expected to crest Thursday at 32.5 feet, 11.5 feet above flood stage and 3.5 feet higher than the highest level so far this year.

A flood warning was issued Monday evening for the Missouri River and will continue through May 31.

The flooding will force a detour for the Pedaler’s Jamboree, a Columbia-to-Boonville bicycle ride that will have its 11th edition this weekend. Colin Lavute, co-director, said the only section of the Katy Trail that is likely to be impassable at that water level is between Rocheport and the Davisdale Conservation Area in Howard County.

Riders will leave the trail at Rocheport and use Highway 40 until they can re-enter the trail in the river bottoms west of Davisdale, he said.

“We will have to relocate the stage in Rocheport, but we have contingency plans already in place for that,” he said. “We have been keeping an eye on the flood forecast for a while.”

The organizers of the jamboree have been planning for the possibility of flooding but will not cancel, Lavute said.

“I stopped worrying about the weather as an event organizer several years ago,”

The rise is the result of heavy rains that dropped 2 to 4 inches of rain across much the river’s watershed in north Missouri and eastern Kansas. An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected over the same areas in the next three days.

The same storm system spawned a tornado that injured at least one person and damaged about a dozen near Tulsa International Airport.

The river has been running high for months. It first rose above flood stage at Boonville on March 14 and has been within three feet of flood stage since that date.

So far in central Missouri, the effects of high water have been minor. At the predicted levels, more roads will become impassable, including Highway 179 at Marion, water begins to encroach on the Jefferson City airport and most roads along the river in Boone County are flooded.

The new round of flooding comes as parts of northwest and southeast Missouri work to recover from devastating floods in mid-March. President Donald Trump on Monday approved a major disaster declaration to help local governments and nonprofit agencies in 13 Missouri counties recover from devastating flooding and severe storms that occurred from March 11 to April 16.

The declaration covers Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Holt, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Platte, Ray, and Ste. Genevieve counties.

rkeller@columbiatribune.com