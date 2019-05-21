With a paid attendance of 187 according to the Missouri State High School Activities Association website, the Wellsville-Middletown varsity boys baseball team, 12-4 overall, hosted Concordia, 17-4 overall, Monday in a Class 1 sectional match-up.

For the past several seasons the Tigers have been employing a strategy that basically amounts to quality pitching, even better defense and just enough offense to earn the victory and that's not something they try and hide. It's a tactic other teams can see coming a mile a way and coach Earl Burton and crew could care less. It's up to the opposition to stop what's coming and more often than not it doesn't matter who knows what because it's still the Tiger's bringing home the victory.

Against the Orioles Ben Burton was able to last six and a third innings on the mound for Wellsville-Middletown and allow just one unearned run on six hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts. Ethan Burton then got the final two outs to earn the save and help the Tigers earn this 4-1 playoff victory. The team next plays in the quarterfinals today at St. Elizabeth, 15-4 overall, which edged out Northwest 5-4 at Sedalia in sectional competition on Monday.

"This was another great team effort. Concordia was a solid team with really good pitching. We scored four runs in the second inning and were able to hold them from there," said Earl Burton. "The Tigers are playing really good baseball at this point. In the last 24 innings we have given up one unearned run. Our pitching, starters and closers have been outstanding and our defense has been solid. It is really fun to coach and watch this group of players. Now on to the Elite Eight."

Setting the example for the Tigers was Jacob Hollensteiner at 1-for-3 with one RBI and a run, Ben Burton went 1-for-4 with two RBI and Alex Stewart added a run and a walk. Ethan Burton also had two hits and one run in four at-bats.