Vince Wolk might have been in his first year as the head coach of the Montgomery County varsity baseball team, 16-8 overall, in 2018-19, but the fact he was an assistant coach with the program prior to this has paid off in spades.

Most recently the new skipper led his crew into Class 3 sectional competition at Whitfield, 9-7 overall, on Monday and after everything it took to win their district title the Warriors had run out of gas. The Wildcats still had plenty of energy and came ready to play, though, which was bad news for anyone on the other side of the diamond because they ended up getting defeated 13-1.

"We were getting no-hit going into the sixth when we got a walk by (Colin) Parrish and great bunt by (Hyrum) Bishop," said coach Vince Wolk. "We scored on a balk by pitcher and a RBI single by (Tristan) Camp to take lead 2-1. We scored 11 in the seventh."

Earning the complete-game victory after allowing a run on two hits with 13 strikeouts was Camp.

The other side of this late-blooming flower of an offensive attack took root thanks to the two doubles Bishop put up, as well as the one hit and one RBI laid down by Ethan Abercrombie. Camp was probably the busiest of all the hitters with three hits, which included two doubles and four RBI, Parrish came in with two hits, which included a homerun and three RBI, and Drew Murie added a double and two RBI.

"We stayed together as a team and our bats came alive," Wolk said. "Camp threw an amazing game."

Montgomery County now advances to the quarterfinals today to host South Callaway, 24-8 overall, which slipped past Palmyra, 22-4 overall, 1-0 in sectional action on Monday at the Panthers. The winner of this contest will advance to the semifinals on May 27 at 6:30 p.m. and the finals are scheduled for May 28 at 1:30 p.m.