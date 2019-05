Mexico High School grad Brooke Costley was hired by Jory Collins to be an assistant coach for the North Dakota State University women's basketball team.

The past two seasons Costley has been working as a graduate assistant at Emporia State in Emporia, KS. Prior to that the former Lady Bulldog spent two years working as a student assistant coach for the Lady Hornets after her playing career was cut short because of an injury after two years.