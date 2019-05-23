During his time at Montgomery County, Aubrey Nelson's ability to both run and pass the football was the stuff bedtime stories were made of.

Not just all across his county, but several others, as well, his name became synonymous with long runs, short, jagged cuts and wild Friday night touchdown celebrations the likes of which few had ever enjoyed the way they had before he got on the football field and began tearing it up. Then came the other thing Nelson started becoming known for on the gridiron and that was injuries.

There was one injury his former coach John Klekamp didn't think he'd ever come back from to play competitive sports again.

But he did, and Nelson didn't just play. Like always he played with heart. Perhaps his expectations were different. No longer was he aiming for that Div. 1 scholarship he previously coveted, but if there was one thing that never wavered for this former Tiger it was his love of golf. All throughout his prep career regardless of what was happening between the lines Nelson still found a way to hit the links for the Wildcats boys squad and the results were always impressive.

Now, as a member of the football team at Westminster University, Nelson has once again worked his way back onto the links. This time the relationship between the two sports is very different, though. Instead of one being the escape from the other this time around the two games are of equal importance. One just comes before the other, so Nelson takes things as they come and doesn't allow himself to get overwhelmed.

"I didn’t originally know about Aubrey’s interest in the golf program. I got to know him through football and he expressed to me both his high school success and desire to play for our program here at WC," said Men's Golf Coach and Blue Jay's Offensive Coordinator Tom O'Donnell. "I was very excited about his interest in being a part of our golf team in the hopes that he would bring the same competitiveness to the course that he brought to the football field…and he absolutely did."

Results this season for Nelson include shooting a 87-84-171 at the William Woods Spring Invite April 1-2 at Tanglewood Golf Course in Fulton, on April 8 he carded a +12, 84, in Jacksonville Il. at the McNaughton Invite. At the IWU Spring Classic the former Wildcat also posted an 83-83-166 on April 16 at Sheaffer Memorial Golf Course.

"I was immediately drawn to the competitive nature that Aubrey possesses. Whether it was on the football field or golf course, you can tell that he’s not afraid to work hard and attack his athletic goals," O'Donnell said. "This spring, he did a great job competing on the golf course while still working hard in the weight room as part of our football program’s off-season program. It was easy to see that he felt a responsibility to both programs."

Westminster is a member of the seven-team Saint Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and this season it finished third at its league meet on April 22-23 at Weaver Ridge Golf Course. The Blue Jays were also fourth at the four-squad William Wood Fall Invitational Sept. 17-18 and at the eight-team Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Classic on April 16 the team placed third.

"Being a D3 student-athlete isn’t an easy thing to do…especially in your first year of college. Aubrey balanced academics, golf, football, and fraternity membership well," said O'Donnell. "He is well-liked by his teammates/coaches in both programs and has a very bright future here at Westminster."

This past season with the football team according to https://westminster.prestosports.com/sports Nelson played in all nine games and punted for 1,823 yards for an average of 32.6 yards per kick. Westminster finished the year with a record of 3-6 overall, 3-5 SLIAC. He is also listed as a free safety who helped this team average 359 yards allowed per game.

"Aubrey’s competitive spirit and athleticism are both strengths of his. He’s not afraid to compete physically or mentally," O'Donnell said. "While physical mistakes can happen during a round, it is the mental mistakes that really cost players at the college level. As is the case with all of our players, I’d like to see Aubrey continue to work on finding consistency within his rounds."

A reason for some of its struggles this past season is that Westminster was allowing over 188 rushing yards per contest. The fact it was giving up close to 139 and a half yards per contest wasn't helping its cause, either. One suggestion would be throwing the ball further down the field because the Blue Jays average pass is less than six yards per play.

"I believe that with increased consistency, he has the talent to compete at the top of our conference and be a leader for our team in the very near future," said O'Donnell. "I can’t wait to see what Aubrey accomplishes in his future here at Westminster College. He’s a quality young man that brought a lot to our golf program on and off the course this year."