Due to the impending construction of the new Kirksville Aquatic Center, the outdoor pool will not be opening for the 2019 season. Wading pool schedules and indoor pool hours have been expanded. The expanded hours will begin Saturday.

The Brashear Park wading pool will be open Monday through Sunday, the Jacyee Park wading pool will be open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and the P.C. Mills Park wading pool will be open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. All wading pool hours are from 2-6 p.m., and admission is free.

The indoor pool at the existing Kirksville Aquatic Center will be open for regular summer hours: 6-9 a.m. Monday through Friday, 1-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. Additional lap swimming and water walking hours have been added Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The indoor pool will close once construction begins. All punch passes must be used before the closure of the pool and will not be honored at the new Aquatic Center.