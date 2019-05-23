On a night when the Emergency Alert System was constantly giving out Thunderstorm Warnings for areas both near and far, the Montgomery County varsity baseball team, 17-8 overall, somehow found a way to slip in its Class 3 home quarterfinals game against South Callaway, 24-9 overall.

It's been senior leadership that's gotten the Wildcats this far, so it's far from surprising that upperclassmen Colin Parrish helped lead the offense with four hits, including a double and a home run, with two RBI and Hyrum Bishop added two hits, including a double. This allowed Montgomery County to get on the board early with three runs in the first inning, two in the second and one in the third on the way to winning 9-2.

Tristan Camp was another senior who excelled for the Wildcats in this one with a hit, a homerun and four RBI that fellow upperclassmen J.D. Wright complimented with a hit of his own. As for what followed for Montgomery County, it posted another run in the sixth and then two more in the seventh, and with Carson Parker giving up just two runs in four and two third innings on five hits, that was enough for him to get the decision.

"This was our most complete team victory of the year," said coach Vince Wolk. "(We) hit well, pitched well and fielded well."

Coming in to throw the final two and a third innings was Blake Yelton, who allowed no hits or runs. Yelton also had a homerun in his only at-bat. Ethan Abercrombie had two hits and one RBI and Aaron Milner had a hit, as well.

The Wildcats will next play Monday in O'Fallon at Carshield Field against Blair Oaks, 21-11 overall, which beat Lawson, 18-7 overall, 10-0 in the semifinals on Monday at 6:30 p.m. The winner of this contest will advance to the finals on May 28 at 1:30 p.m. to face either Saxony Lutheran, 22-3 overall, or Fatima, 14-14 overall.