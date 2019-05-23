In order the get their Class 1 Quarterfinals game in at St. Elizabeth in before weather could become a factor on Wednesday, the Missouri State High School Activities Association moved up the start time for Wellsville-Middletown varsity baseball by an hour.

While the MSHSAA was able to avoid Mother Nature, there were elements in play during this contest neither side could get out of the way of. For the Hornets one of those unstoppable elements was the Tigers Ben Burton, who went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run. Add to that Kollin McCoy going 1-for-3 with a run and Clayton Ebers coming in at 1-for-4 with a RBI and you've got the start of something special.

There are two sides to every story, though, and on the other side of this tale for Wellsville-Middletown Issac Ussery might have spent his time at the plate racking up a hit, two walks, a run and one RBI in two at-bats, but on the mound he allowed four earned runs in an inning and a third with two strikeouts. Because Ethan Burton also gave up a run in four and two-third innings with a strikeout, while that's actually a rather strong performance, it still meant the Tigers lost to St. Elizabeth 5-4.

"McCoy led off (the seventh) with a single. With one out Ethan single to put two on. Ben (Burton) drove a fastball to the right center gap for a double that plated both Kollin and Ethan," said coach Earl Burton. "It is 5-4 and they intentionally walk Isaac Ussery. Ebers at the plate. He hits a line drive that the right fielder dove and caught. Huff coming to bat he fouled the first pitch, second pitch Ben steals third. Isaac steals second on the next pitch."

St. Elizabeth next takes the diamond on May 28 in the Class 1 semifinals at Carshield Field in O'Fallon at 4 p.m. against Cooter, 20-6 overall, which beat Dora, 21-3 overall, on Wednesday in the quarterfinals. The winner of this game will advance to the finals at the same location on May 29 at 1:30 p.m. to face either Weableau, 19-9 overall, or the winner of La Plata, 16-1 overall, vs North Harrison, 14-3 overall.

"So second and third, two out. Huff pulls the next pitch down third base line. Aaron Blomberg dives and grabs it and throws to first. He's out. (That's the) game. Two diving plays to end it," Earl Burton said. "The Tigers fought hard this evening. After taking the lead 2-0 we gave up five unanswered runs. There were many good defensive plays on both sides. Our defense was tested by a good hitting Hornets team. They stood their ground. The last inning was exciting and showed the grit of the Tigers."