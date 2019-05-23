Just like Head Coach Brandon Schafer and his Bulldogs were knocking back change-ups and curveballs all over the county and beyond the past several months, sometimes life can hit anybody with the occasional pitch.

For me that day came on March 2 when I had three seizures in the office while I was still under deadline with only half my copy turned in. I only know that because I was told afterwards. One moment I was hiding the fact I couldn't stop moving my left arm from side-to-side. Next thing I knew I woke up in the back of a dark ambulance and all my clothes from the waist up had been scissored open.

At one point early in the process I was standing up with the help of two nurses when someone made reference to what, in Michigan, was referred to as my Mom's life alert necklace and said, "You're going to have to stop wearing that!"

Knowing the name on the pendant was Helen Viola and mine is Michael John, I mounted the greatest opposition I was capable of at the time. I'd been wearing that silver circle for close to 18 years at that point. So I lifted my head not quite high enough to see who I was talking to and blurted out, "Whyyy?"

Whoever I was talking to replied, "Because that says strokes and seizures. We were about to give you anti-stroke medicine."

I didn't answer. I just slumped back how I was in the arms of the two nurses holding me up. Everything at the hospital in Columbia went rather smoothly after that, and no, I don't wear the life alert necklace anymore.

When it came time for me to be released I got a call from Senior Managing Editor at the Columbia Tribune Charles Westmoreland. Not only did he see me through this entire process, but that day he arranged for Tribune Managing News Editor Allen Fenewald to pick me up at the hospital and drive me back to Mexico. He even gave Allen the company credit card so we could stop and eat on the way.

Since then Tribune Managing Sports Editor Garrick Hodge has been instrumental in helping me keep the Mexico Ledger be the best product it can possibly be. One ways he's done that is by arranging for the help of Briar Napier, who provides quality content with each and every contribution. Kevin Graeler's assistance by way of editing and every other way he's been able to lend a hand is also greatly appreciated.

To everyone who had my back that I work with, which also includes Jamie Reynold, I'm sorry for the problems I caused and I can't thank you enough for having my back when I needed you most.

One thing the doctors told me was that there would be no long-lasting effects from the seizures. Since that day I'm having occasional problems with names, but the bigger issue is that by state law I can't drive for six months from the date of the seizure. That means I haven't been able to attend events this season. I'm also only allowed to work 20 hours a week and it takes at least that long just to put the pages together and write the stories and everything else that takes place in the office.

Because of that I owe a big thanks to all the coaches this season who reported so diligently. By definition every coach has at least two jobs, and some, like Mexico Varsity Football Coach Steve Haag, also drive a bus, so there's no telling how busy an individual actually is. Yet, so many people came through for me time and time again. Over and over. If I start to name names I'm sure to make a bunch of people mad by forgetting them, but you're all crazy awesome rock stars to me. Good looking out.

Within all of that are Athletic Directors who, in a way, did for me what Willem Defoe did for Keanu Reeves in John Wick. They shot my enemies. Just kidding, but thank you for all your help.

I'd be wrong not to also mention the ingenious devils who knew I needed pictures and thought of me in a way like few else did. That takes a special kind of individual. Again, you know who you are, and I love you for being you. When the chips were down, you built me up.