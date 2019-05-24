Even though the state track and field meet was overrun by a near biblical amount of rain while even their own county was under Emergency Alert System warning last week for possible Thunder Storms that could even be followed by floods, the Montgomery County varsity baseball team has kept its cool.

The Wildcats, 17-8 overall, are so cool, in fact, that they are playing in the Class 3 Semi-Finals Monday in O'Fallon at Carshield Field against Blair Oaks, 21-11 overall, at 6:30 p.m. If they're victorious they'll advance to the finals tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. against the winner of either Fatima, 14-14 overall, or Saxony Lutheran, 22-3 overall. But, if Montgomery County is defeated then they'll move on to the Consolation Game on May 28 at 11:00 a.m. against the loser of that contest.