When it comes to being the best, while Mexico's most recent state championship came when the softball team won the Class 3 title in 2018, for those that may not remember this same program also made a serious championship run in 2014 when it finished fourth according to www.mshsaa.org.

Both those runs took place under the watchful eye of Keith Louder, but under the direction of wrestling coach Gayle Adams not only did the Bulldogs wrestling team claim a Class 2 state title in 2017, but it was also the runner-up un 2016. The program came in third in 2010, as well.

When it comes to girls track and field that's a similar story because in 1982 the Lady Bulldogs placed second in the state in 3A. Then, 15 years later in 1997, the squad got live once again by coming in third.

The boys track and field program, on the other hand, is a whole other story that includes being Class 3A state champs from 1974-77 under the direction of Ron Whitaker. Sandwiched around that were third-place finishes in 1973 and '77, as well as '83 and '96. The Bulldogs were also runners-up in 1978, '97, and '01, as well as state champs in 1941 and 2000 under coach Mitch Ridgeway. Mexico even had a fourth-place performance in 1937 it can look back on should it choose to.

Keeping with the theme of running, the Lady Bulldogs cross country program enjoyed its greatest success in the late 1980's when it was the runner-up in Class 3A in 1989, as well as 1988 when it finished third. The Lady Bulldogs then followed up those showings in 1996 by placing fourth.

Boys golf has also made several runs at something greater. This started in 1963 when the team placed second at the state meet, but it wasn't until 1985 that the Bulldogs were able to build upon that accomplishment by finishing fourth in 3A.

The Lady Bulldogs have a similar track record on the links, but their lone accomplishment is much more recent because it 2017 they finished fourth in Class 1.

The only other Mexico athletic program to have made some serious waves during the state tourney is boys basketball. Those accomplishments are definitely noteworthy, though, because in 1994, with Keith Miller working the sideline the squad won the Class 3A Championship. This team finished second the year before and the year after, as well, in addition to coming in fourth in 1990 and '97. That's rather close to a dynasty.

What could have been was a whole lot and it's probably the second-most successful program in school history because of it. In 1944 the Bulldogs also charted a fourth-place finish, so if there was any doubt where this program lied before, their place in Mexico history should've gotten at least a little bit stronger with that revelation.