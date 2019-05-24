There are 10 state highways in Central Missouri closed due to flooding as the Missouri River nears historic crests and additional rains promise to keep river levels high into the coming week.

There are no closures in Audrain County as of Friday morning. County river flooding has not yet caused road closures in Mexico. Rain has caused are areas of standing water throughout Mexico and Audrain County due to ground saturation. “There is going to some water standing for a while, until we get some sunshine and breezes to dry things up,” Mexico Public Works Director Kensey Russell said.

Field conditions limited planting to 2.9 days in the last week in the state. Topsoil moisture had a surplus of 46 percent and 40 percent of fields had surplus subsoil moisture.

The flooding has forced the cancellation of the Salute to Veterans Air Show, usually held at Columbia Regional Airport but moved to Jefferson City because of ongoing runway repairs. The air show was canceled before an EF-3 tornado tore through Jefferson City on Wednesday night, injuring about two dozen people and destroying or damaging many structures.

The river was 35.35 feet at Glasgow on Friday, 10.35 feet above flood stage and the fourth highest reading ever at that location. In Boonville, the gauge read 31.96, 10.96 feet above flood stage and the sixth highest level ever reached. In Jefferson City, the river was at 31.52, 8.52 feet above flood stage and the ninth highest stage reading at that location.

All three locations were at or near their expected crest on Friday morning. The river is forecast to remain above flood stage throughout next week, a forecast that includes expected rain in the next 24 hours but not beyond.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood and severe thunderstorm watches for the northwest third of the state, which drains into the Missouri River, for Friday through Saturday morning. Storms had already spawned flash flood warnings over large portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Kansas.

Precipitation forecast maps indicate central and northwest Missouri can expect 2 to 5 inches of rain through the Memorial Day weekend and 5 to 7 inches of rain over the coming week.

In addition to Highway 40 in Boone County, the high water has closed five state roads in western Cooper County – Routes DD, Z, NN, OO and HH, and Route V in eastern Cooper County. Highway 179 is closed near Sandy Hook in Moniteau County and near Marion in Cole County. Highway 94 is closed in eastern Callaway County.

rkeller@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1709