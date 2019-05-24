Even though things were moved up to start on Thursday, May 23, to try and avoid the impending weather, the Class 3, 4 and 5 Missouri State High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships in Jefferson City still had to be suspended because of thunder storms and tornadoes.

These events were rescheduled for Saturday at separate venues. Class 3 took place starting with field events at 9:00 a.m. and track events at 10:00 a.m. at Walton Stadium on the University of Missouri Campus. Class 4 was moved to Washington High School and Class 5 was re-slated for Battle High School in Columbia.