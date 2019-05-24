The Mexico Board of Education passed a motion Tuesday to seek bids for the creation of a new Mexico Middle School soccer field to be located west of the existing field.

The new field would be wider and include fencing, which will allow the school district to host district soccer tournaments.

The new field is a second bid process after the board approved a bid to fix ongoing field issues at its February meeting. Options discussed at prior board meetings included creating a new field at the middle or high school, or modifying the track surrounding the existing field to make it wider.

The most cost-effective option would be for the track around the current field to be narrowed to widen the field, said Superintendent Zach Templeton. This isn't an ideal solution, however, because it limits track dimensions.

A new field will cost upwards of $400,000, and lighting will cost between $175,000 to $250,000, by Templeton's estimates.

"To install irrigation, mark out and sod the field, we're looking at somewhere around $70,000 to $80,000,” he said. “To fence it in ... [will cost] somewhere in the $20,000 to $25,000 there."

Constructing a new field at the high school could cost about $500,000 because it would require considerably more excavation. It also would mean relocating discus and javelin track and field events.

"Those are very rough estimates,” Templeton said. “My intention was to try to give the board rough budgets, because if you want to go forward with the project, we're going to have to draw up what we want, and we're going to have to bid it out.”

Board President Dustin Pascoe proposed seeking bids for a new field at the middle school.

Further improvements for the middle school field, such as temporary versus permanent bleachers and restrooms, could be explored at a later date Templeton said.

Templeton is willing to also seek bids for a project at the high school, including the installation of all-weather turf that would allow the field to be used for multiple sports but cost $800,000 to $1 million, he said.

Pascoe's proposal was approved by the board members. No further motions were made for bid requests. The board could not approve the middle school field project based on the bids it received, and the already approved repair bid stands.