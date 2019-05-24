Double elimination softball tourney

On June 22 at the Paris Fairgrounds there will be a Double Elimination Softball Tournament featuring featuring additional games and raffles that offer cash and prizes. Rules include teams must have at least one female for every male, roster must be provided with each players name and contact information and no males can bat after another male. The team entry fee is also $250, prizes are paid out for first and second place and entry forms must be turned in by June 15 with checks made payable to Paris R-II.

Release forms must be signed and concessions will be available throughout the day. There will also be a 5K run/walk for those interested. Details: Collin Huffman, Softball, 314-641-9520 or Jody Gilmore, 5K, 573, 721-4222.

Missouri vs Illinois Baseball

The coaches for this years Seventh Annual Missouri vs. Illinois High School All-Star Game July 13, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Clemens Field in Hannibal have been named.

For Missouri, Hannibal Pirates Head Coach Ian Hatton will be at the helm after not only leading his school to its best-ever finish in 2018, but he then followed up that performance this season by taking his team to the District Championship game.

Illinois, on the other hand, will be led by Pittsfield High School skipper John Schultz. Currently he has over 25 years of coaching experience, more than 500 career victories and is a member of the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.