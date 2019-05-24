For the Wellsville-Middletown varsity boys track and field team, sending the 4 x 800 relay team of sophomore Mitchell Canterbury and freshmen Keaton Mayes, Isaac Seabaugh, and Layne Norris to the state meet in Jefferson City May 18-19 definitely qualified as one of the highlights of the 2019 season.

"Sophomore Mitchell Canterbury didn’t get to compete individually very much this season because we needed him on every relay. Mitchell is another one of those special athletes who is very fast but also has great endurance," said coach John Slovensky. "Mitchell earned medals in the 4x800m relay all season. We were first in the junior varsity meet at Wright City, second at Southern Boone, third at Louisiana, fifth at the Eastern Missouri Conference meet and sixth at the Montgomery County Invite."

Most importantly we were second in the district meet qualifying us to run in the sectional meet."

Even though the squad finished 14th in their final competition of the season, just one week prior on May 11 at sectionals at South Callaway the group placed third, and it was a top-four finish that was required to advance. This was the Tigers first time competing in this event at the state meet.

In other sectional action in the 800 Run Isaac Seabaugh missed moving on by one position after placing fifth. Sophomore Jordan Harvey was also close to a spot at the state meet by coming in sixth in the Shot Put and seventh in the 110 Hurdles. The same could be said for Jacob Hollensteiner, who took seventh in the 300 Hurdles.

"Sophomore Jordan Harvey was our most successful individual competitor on the track team. Jordan’s best event is the shot put. in which he was the district champion," John Slovensky said . "Jordan also placed first at MSD, at Southern Boone, and at the junior varsity meet at Wright City. Jordan placed third at Montgomery County, fourth in the EMO Conference meet, and fifth at Orchard Farm. Jordan placed fifth in the 110m high hurdle event at MSD.

(His team) finished third at the district meet (and) earned all-district (honors)."

Finishing just out of reach at Sectionals in eighth place was the boys 4 x 200 relay team of Jamel Mahaney, Mitchell Canterbury, Jordan Harvey and Jason Hollensteiner.

On May 4 at districts at Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau the Tigers placed sixth in a field of 17 and earned points in every event they competed in.

"Sophomore Jamel Mahaney finally got to compete in track and field this season. He came out for the team last year after being injured in the final basketball game of the season," John Slovensky said. "He finally overcame that injury late last season after our conference meet. Since he hadn’t competed before district, he couldn’t compete last season in the district meet. This year he finally got to compete. Jamel is the fastest runner in school and individually he ran in the 100 and 200 Dashes.

Jamel was able to make the finals in both of those events at the district meet and just missed qualifying for Sectionals with a fifth-place finish in the 100 Dash. Jamel earned a second-place medal in the 100 Dash at the Wright City JV meet. In the 4 x 200m relay, Jamel ran the anchor leg earned the fifth-place medal at the EMO Conference meet, and most importantly fourth at Districts to earn All-District distinction and qualify for the Sectional meet."

For the Wellsville-Middletown girls Hannah Slovensky was the teams only senior. She also was able to qualify for the state meet for the first time in her career in the 3,200 and finished 15th after running career-best time and finishing third at Sectionals.

"(Hannah Slovensky) earned All-District by finishing third at the District meet. Hannah placed second in the event on three occasions, earning second in our first meet at Montgomery County, at Orchard Farm and at Louisiana," said John Slovensky. "She was third at Southern Boone, fourth at MSD and fifth in the EMO Conference. Hannah also won the second place medal in the 1600 run at Southern Boone. Hannah has earned All-District distinction in track and field three times in her career."

At Sectionals the girls 4 x 100 relay team of juniors Elizabeth Burdick and Leti Ancona, sophomore Kennedy Rentfro, and freshman Taren Justice were also in action, placing eighth.

"Elizabeth Burdick was one of the two juniors on the track team. Elizabeth also competes individually in the 3200m run," John Slovensky said. "She has won two medals in the event, placing fifth at MSD and sixth at Orchard Farm. Elizabeth is our second leg of the 4x800m relay team. That team has earned medals in four meets this season. We placed third in Orchard Farm, fourth in Louisiana, and sixth in the EMO Conference. Elizabeth has earned All-District in track and field twice so far in her career."

Kennedy Rentfro was at a bit of a disadvantage coming into this school year because she was new to school. Add to that the fact her old school didn't offer track and field and the fact everything was just so incredibly new to her simply made the learning curve slightly steeper for her than it would have been for another individual.

"Rentfro competed in track and field in junior high, but did not last year in her former school. Kennedy decided to give it a try at our school and was rewarded with All-District distinction in two events," said John Slovensky. "Kennedy volunteered to give the 4 x 800 Relay a try since we thought we could qualify for sectionals in the event and she has improved her split over and over in the race. Individually, Kennedy also threw the Shot Put, making the finals in the district meet."

In addition to all the accomplishments listed above Hannah Slovensky, Elizabeth Burdick, Micthell Canterbury and Keaton Mayes earned All-EMO Academic Honors. Plus, those three and Jacob Hollensteiner, Taren Justice and Leti Ancona pocketed a Missouri Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Academic All-State designation.

"Freshman Taren Justice was our fourth runner on the 4 x 100m relay team. She has also served as an alternate runner on the 4 x 800 relay team when Maddy (Burts) ankle didn’t allow her to run," John Slovensky said. "Taren threw the Shot Put this season and also ran the 200 Dash on occasion. She earned a medal in the 4 x 100m relay team at district and with the 4 x 800m relay team when she helped out that team earlier in the season."