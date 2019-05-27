From The Examiner during the week of May 19-24, 1969:

• “BLUE SPRINGS SENIORS TOLD TO THINK HAPPY” – An optimistic outlook on life was urged last night to 174 graduating seniors of Blue Springs High School by Diane Wolf, valedictorian. The commencement ceremonies were held in the RLDS Auditorium before an audience of approximately 1,200 persons. This marked the first time that commencement exercises were held in the Auditorium for Blue Springs.

• “RUSTLERS TAKE CATTLE” – Cattle rustlers are still active in the hereabouts. Police received a report that 17 head of cattle were stolen from a pasture on U.S. 71 Bypass. Cattle rustling, apparently like most everything else, has gone modern. There was no evidence that the rustlers were mounted on spirited cow ponies, but truck tire marks were plainly visible at the scene of the cattle theft.

• “STATE WATER SUPPLY THREATENED BY PLANS TO DIVERT TWO RIVERS” – Jefferson City, Mo. – UPI – Missouri’s water supply, which appears inexhaustible, is in danger of being seriously reduced by states as far away as Texas that are toying with the idea of diverting the Missouri or Mississippi rivers. “Unless we can find out what our water use is for 20 years to back it up, we won’t have a leg to stand on when those states ask for water,” said Clifford L. Summers, executive director of the state Water Resources Board.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of May 19-24, 1919:

• “CITY IS GROWING” – The enumeration of the Independence school district, announced today by John W. Davis, secretary of the board of education, indicates a large increase in the population of the district in the past year. The total enumeration is now 3,479. Last year it was 3,197. The increase in a single year is 282, or nearly 9 percent. That much increase in enumeration of persons of school age would indicate an increase in the population of six hundred to seven hundred.

• “WHEAT TURNING RED” – In a number of wheat fields along the Lexington road and in the Atherton bottom, a peculiar thing has appeared in the wheat. Near the head on about one in six of the stalks the blade is a beautiful purple, almost red. So many of these purple blades are there that to stand and look over the wheat waving in the breeze the whole field takes a reddish tinge. W.D. Hifner examined the plants thoroughly. There appeared to be no disease in the stalk, and as far as he could see the wheat was perfectly healthy in every way. Samples were sent to Columbia to be examined by the experts.

