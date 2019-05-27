JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is activating the state National Guard to help battle ongoing flooding.

Parson signed an executive order Monday directing National Guard members to help with response efforts in Jefferson City, where residents are still recovering from a tornado that struck last week.

The National Guard is also headed to Chariton County to sandbag around a stressed levee near the central Missouri city of Brunswick.

Parson says local resources were already strained following historic flooding this spring, as well as severe storms and tornadoes that hit the state last week.

More could be in store.

Parson is urging residents to watch the weather and be prepared to seek shelter. A release from his office says more severe storms are possible in parts of the state Monday and Tuesday.