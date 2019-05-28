1. Trinity Catholic, 100; 2. Cardinal Ritter, 82; 3. CENTRALIA, 48; 4. Maplewood-Richmond Hts., 27; 5. St. James, 24; 5. Lutheran North, 24; 7. Herculaneum, 21; 7. Ste. Genevieve, 21; 7. Orchard Farm, 21; 10. Springfield Catholic, 20; 10. St. Michael of the Arch Angel, 20; 10. Palmyra, 20; 13. El Dorado Springs, 19; 14. NORTH CALLAWAY, 18; 15. Kennett, 15; 16. Lamar, 14; 16. Fredericktown, 14; 16. John Burroughs, 14; 16. Lutheran (St. Charles), 14; 20. Warsaw, 13; 20. Maryville, 13; 22. Trenton, 12; 23. Hogan Prep, 11; 24. East Newton, 10. 25. Lawson, 9; 25. Dexter, 9; 27. Carnahan,8; 27. McCluer South-Berkeley, 8; 27. Southeast, 8; 30. Central Academy of Excellence, 6; 30. Vashon, 6; 30. California, 6; 30. Osage, 6; 30. Father Tolton, 6; 30. Lift For Life, 6; 30. Blair Oaks, 6; 37. Fair Grove, 5.5; 38. Winfield, 5; 38. Versailles, 5; 40. Lutheran South, 4; 40. Salem, 4; 40. Strafford, 4; 40. Bishop DuBourg, 4; 40. Saxony Lutheran, 4; 45. Macon, 3; 45. North Technical, 3; 45. Chillicothe, 3; 45. Aurora, 3; 45. Knob Noster, 3; 50. Hollister, 2; 50. Buffalo, 2; 50. East Prairie, 2; 53. Liberty (Mountain View), 1; 53. Cassville, 1; 53. Southern Boone, 1; 53. Ava, 1; 53. Odessa, 1; 58. Owensville, .5.

BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

HIGH JUMP

1. Peyton Davis, CEN, 6-04

2. Liam Swanson, CEN, 6-03

POLE VAULT

3. Jake Friedel, CEN, 14-06

12. Austin Dawson, CEN, 12-03

LONG JUMP

Peyton Davis, CEN, 22-08

DISCUS

2. Paden Lewis, NC, 153-06

SHOT PUT

1. Paden Lewis, NC, 52-08.75

JAVELIN

2. Peyton Davis, CEN, 176-04

110 HURDLES

7. Liam Swanson, CEN, 15.29

4 x 200 RELAY

12. CEN, Seth Beard, Liam Swanson, Luke Hunter, Stephen Bradshaw, 1:32.91

4 x 100 RELAY

15. CEN, Luke Hunter, Nathan Greene, Liam Swanson, Seth Beard, 44.98

300 HURDLES

5. Peyton Davis, CEN, 40.02

COACHES COMMENTS:

"I am especially proud of my seniors. These seniors have help set the tradition of Centralia Track over their four years of work," said coach Jim Newsted. "Three consecutive Boys District Titles and now this years Third place plaque at Class three state.

Their work has resulted in, (for Peyton Davis), 15 All-Conference Medals, 13 All District Medals, 12 State Medals, four school records (4 x 800 8:11.67) (HJ 6' 7") (LJ 23' 1") (Javelin 186' 11"), three State Championships (Javelin 2018) (High Jump 2019) (Long Jump 2019) and one State Record (Javelin 186' 11"). Peyton Leaves next week for a track career as a Decathlete at University of Tennessee.

Stephen Bradshaw (also helped set) two school records, (which were times of) 8:11.67 in the 4 x 800 Relay at the 2017 state championship and 1:32.9 in the 4 x 200 Relay at the 2019 state championship. Bradshaw plans to run track at Evangel University."

*Top eight places earn All-State