BOYS TEAM SCORES:

1. Grandview, 63; 2. Festus, 50; 3. Rockwood Summit, 44; 4. Ladue, 34; 5. Kirksville, 28; 5. Platte County, 28; 7. Carl Junction, 26.5; 8. Kearney, 26; 9. Camdenton, 25; 10. MICDS, 20; 10. McCluer, 20; 12. Bolivar, 19; 12. Nevada, 19; 14. Union, 17; 15. Excelsior Springs, 16; 15. Grain Valley, 16; 15. Liberty (Wentzville), 16; 18. Ft. Zumwalt East, 15; 19. Ruskin, 14; 20. Helias Catholic, 13; 21. Warrensburg, 12.5; 22. Rolla, 11; 23. Notre Dame (C.G), 10; 23. Sullivan, 10; 23. Willard, 10; 27. Logan-Rogersville, 8; 27. MEXICO, 8; 27. Parkview, 8; 27. Raytown South, 8; 27. St. Dominic, 8; 27. Webb City, 8; 33. Moberly, 7; 33. Sikeston, 7; 35. Hillsboro, 6; 35. McDonald County, 6; 35. Parkway North, 6; 35. Riverview Gardens, 6; 35. Savannah, 6; 35. Smithville, 6; 35. St. Charles West, 6; 35. Webster Groves, 6; 35. West Plains, 6; 44. Ft. Zumwalt South, 5; 44. Hannibal, 5; 44. Pacific, 5; 44. University City, 5; 48. Glendale, 4; 48. Marshfield, 4; 48. Parkway Central, 4; 48. Pleasant Hill, 4; 48. Potosi, 4; 53. Lincoln College Prep, 3; 53. St. Mary's (St. Louis), 3; 55. Warrenton, 2; 56. Hazelwood East, 1; 56. St. Charles, 1; 56. Washington, 1; 56. Westminster Christian Academy, 1.

BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

HIGH JUMP

10. Raef Yaeger, MEX, 6-02

LONG JUMP

2. Jasean White, MEX, 23-03.75

"All things considered a really good day at state. Jasean finished second behind a Kirksville kid with a series of Jumps over 23 feet," said coach Buck Green. "No Mexico kid had ever done that. (His) best 23-4.5. Raef Yager was just out of being All-State with a jump of 6-2, barely missing."

GIRLS TEAM SCORES:

1. Parkway North, 73; 2. Webster Groves, 53; 3. Parkway Central, 49; 4. MICDS, 39; 5. Notre Dame (C.G.), 37; 6. Gateway, 27; 7. McCluer, 26; 8. Liberty (Wentzville), 23; 8. Washington, 23; 10. Normandy Collaborative, 21; 10. Smithville, 21; 12. Incarnate Word, 19; 12. Marshfield, 19; 14. Lincoln College Prep, 18; 15. Clayton, 17; 15. Kearney, 17; 17. Willard, 16; 18. Hazelwood East, 15; 19. Webb City, 14; 20. Platte County, 13; 20. Warrensburg, 13; 22. Raytown South, 12; 23. Ladue, 11; 24. DeSoto, 10; 24. Monett, 10; 26. Camdenton, 9; 28. Center, 8; 28. Hillsboro, 8; 28. Nevada, 8; 28. Rockwood Summit, 8; 28. Westminster Christian Academy, 8; 33. Bolivar, 7; 34. Excelsior Springs, 6; 34. Grain Valley, 6; 34. Kirksville, 6; 37. Carl Junction, 5; 37. Farmington, 5; 37. Ft. Zumwalt South, 5; 37. Grandview, 5; 37. Rosati-Kain, 5; 37. West Plains, 5; 37. Winnetonka, 5; 44. Oak Grove, 4.

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

LONG JUMP

15. Jennifer Jacobi, MEX, 16-02.75

COACHES COMMENTS:

"Jennifer Jacobi had a best jump of 16-4, placing 15th," said coach Buck Green. "It took 17 (feet) or better to get in."

*Top eight in each event earn All-State honors.