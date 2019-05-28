Missouri Veterans Home and the Mexico community marked Memorial Day with a special ceremony Monday. Veterans and others also had an opportunity to take rides Sunday in a UH1-B Huey helicopter that was brought to the home for Monday's service.

Administrator Brenda Ezell welcomed the audience of veterans, family and community members by giving the history of the holiday. Memorial Day has been celebrated for more than 150 years. It started as Decoration Day when U.S. Civil War soldier graves were marked with flags and flowers. It became Memorial Day in 1967 with the last Monday in May officially declared a U.S. holiday in 1968.

"Today is the day we put aside... to remember fallen heroes. I know most of you sitting here have friends, relatives, brothers that are fallen heroes. We come today to offer them respect and thanks," Ezell said.

She also expressed appreciation for the families who brought young children, so they had a chance to learn the true meaning of Memorial Day. "It's a time set aside to think about those who sacrificed their lives for freedom and for our liberty," Ezell said.

The event's speaker was Robert Curtis, the pilot of the Huey owned by Mike Holbrook. The helicopter was in service in Vietnam from 1962 to 1971. It was decommissioned in 1973.

Curtis was a pilot during the Vietnam War. He flew helicopters for Charlie company of 159th aviation of the 101st airborne during the warn. He returned to his home base of Fort Campbell in 1972, where he became a flight instructor. He was in the Marine Corps for 17 years but had a total of 24 years of military service.

He now works for MARPAT Aviation of Logan, West Virginia. It is a full-service maintenance facility for fixed wing and helicopter aircraft.

"The helicopters in Vietnam were absolutely essential for the conduct of the war," Curtis said.

The war was brutal, with 47 percent of all helicopters being destroyed. Of the Hueys sent to Vietnam, half were destroyed, Curtis said.

Holbrook's Huey is one of the first built in 1962. "It is quite probably the oldest flying Huey in the world and Mike maintains it lovingly," Curtis said.

Approximately 5,000 of the names on the Vietnam War memorial are helicopter pilots and crew and of those, approximately half died in Hueys, he said. Hueys had the most combat time with 16 million flight hours.

"(The Huey) started out as a combat helicopter... a gun ship. After its days as a gun ship, it became a troop carrier. Finally, it finished its life in Vietnam as a medivac ship," Curtis said.

The entire MARPAT crew enjoy flying the Huey and taking veterans up in the same aircraft that likely took them to the front lines, but during more of a peacetime environment, he said. They also enjoy taking family up so they can see what life was like for their relative.

Central VFW Post 6276 and American Legion Post No. 113 posted and retrieved colors at the ceremony. Veterans Home assistance league president and Mexico VFW Post 3772 Quarter Master Ernie Allen led the pledge of allegiance.

Veterans Home Director of Social Services Stacy Smithee read the final roll call of residents who had died in the past year and a wreath was laid by the Mexico VFW post. A 21-gun salute and Brenda Hehl, retired Centralia High School band director, played taps to conclude the service.