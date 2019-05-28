According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a Chillicothe woman was involved in a one-vehicle accident on May 25 and a Trenton man was arrested on May 26.

A crash report states that at about 5:40 p.m., on May 25, Cynthia Johnson, 58, Chillicothe, was driving a 2016 Chrysler 300 westbound on Route V, one mile east of Chillicothe when the vehicle exited the north side of the road and hit a ditch. Johnson was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report, and was treated for moderate injuries.

According to an arrest report from the MSHP Jason E. Clay, Trenton, was arrested at 9:04 p.m., May 26, in Sullivan County for alleged DWI, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver license and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to Sullivan County Jail and later released.