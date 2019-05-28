Rhonda Vincent & The Rage will present a concert July 3 in at Tanyard Gardens in Hannibal.

Tanyard Gardens gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with the show at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be bought at the gate or online at hannibaljaycees.org or in person at the Hannibal Convention & Visitors Bureau, 105 North Third St. For ticket information, call the Hannibal Convention & Visitors Bureau at 573-221-2477.

Vincent was crowned as "The New Queen of Bluegrass" by the Wall Street Journal and is the most decorated artist in that field. Her music incorporates contemporary touches while drawing deeply from the authentic traditions of classic bluegrass, with a flawless band that can execute break-neck instrumentals to heart wrenching ballads.

Her latest project "Taken," features special guests ranging from Dolly Parton to Richard Marx. With over 80 awards to their name, Rhonda Vincent and the Rage is the most celebrated band in bluegrass.

“We’re changing the landscape of our music in many aspects; to show we are sophisticated, educated, and hold a deep respect for the tradition of our music, keeping the roots embedded within the perimeters of our songs, to create a balance of tradition mixed with a contemporary flare, and present our own unique brand of music,” Vincent explains.

The voice of Rhonda Vincent is the centerpiece, surrounded by the rhythms of each instrument; featuring the individual styles of the world class musicians that collectively make up The Rage. Each member can sing every part and play every instrument.





