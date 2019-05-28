Editor’s note: This is the fourth article in a 10-part series. Part five will publish Sunday, June 2.

One day last September, Tanya Brown filled in for a teacher who was accompanying students on a field trip.

That was added to her usual duties, which includes serving as the school's principal and superintendent for the Blackwater School District. She also teaches a daily algebra class. The kindergarten through eighth grade school district in rural Cooper County had 104 students this year.

In her fifth year at Blackwater, which has 104 students in the district in grades Kindergarten through eighth, Brown said the small staff is one of the most difficult issues in a small and poor rural district.

“On days like today, lack of flexibility with staffing is a challenge,” she said.

Everyone at the school is cross-trained to fill several roles. Brown says one of the roles she enjoys most is teaching algebra.

“I love math,” Brown said. “It’s almost necessary that I teach.”

Blackwater is a member of a class of school districts with protected funding in the state foundation formula, which distributes more than $3 billion annually to 518 districts. Districts with 350 or fewer students cannot have their support cut below the amount received in 2005.

In Boone and the seven adjoining counties, 13 of 37 school districts have fewer than 350 students. Overall, the districts range in size from Clarksburg, eighth-smallest in the state with 39 students in the fall of 2018, to Columbia Public Schools, the seventh-largest with 17,775 students.

Over the past nine months, GateHouse Media gathered statistics and conducted interviews about every aspect of life in eight counties of Central Missouri — Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Cooper, Howard, Moniteau and Randolph — and how things have changed over the past 20 to 50 years. In education, the results showed increasing taxes in most districts as they struggle to keep up with expenses.

Enrollment has fallen in 24 districts since 2000, with the few exceptions including five of seven Boone County districts. Overall the seven-county region surrounding Boone County saw a 3 percent decrease in student population, compared to nearly 13 percent growth in Boone. Cole County and Boone County are the only two counties in the region that saw an increase in student population since 2000.

A look into the smaller districts, and what they provide both educationally and culturally, shows many are a focal point for community life.

The individual attention from teachers students receive in small rural districts usually promotes better student performance, shown in district performance reviews. But officials say recruiting teachers to work in rural schools can be challenging, with lower pay than urban districts can offer, a lack of housing and long commutes.

Blackwater

The main part of the Blackwater School was built in 1952. A new addition opened at the start of the school year includes classrooms for students in preschool through second grade. It was financed from reserves at a cost of $340,000. Brown said the district now needs to rebuild its fund balance.

When they leave Blackwater after eighth grade, the students go to high school in Boonville, Pilot Grove or Marshall, at the Blackwater district’s expense. The district pays tuition to the receiving districts. Last year that cost was about $300,000. The district’s budget is $1.6 million.

“That’s a big part of our budget,” Brown said.

Brown said building a high school isn’t an option and has rarely been discussed. There would be the cost of the building and a continuing cost of salaries for teachers and staff.

“It really isn’t worth it,” she said.

Despite the Blackwater district seeing its student body decrease from 115 students in 2000 to 104 students in 2018, student achievement has remained a focus, Brown said.

The school achieved 99.5 percent of possible points on its Annual Performance Report.

“We promote the MAP test as something positive,” Brown said of the Missouri Assessment Program test. “We have assemblies. We hand out rewards. We make it a positive experience for the kids.”

One student, 12-year-old Charlie Holder, said he appreciates the individual attention teachers provide.

“I think it’s great,” Holder said. “This is probably the best education I can get. They know us all by name. They know our strengths and weaknesses. It’s a small school.”

Angela Harvey is the Parent-Teacher Organization president. Her children are in sixth grade and second grade.

“I love the school,” she said. “I think in our district, the teachers care for the kids no matter what the situation is. We have some very caring individuals in our school.”

Just 36.9 percent of students there qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Most, but not all, of the rural districts have a low percentage of students qualifying for free and reduced-price meals. In the Boonville School District in Cooper County, the figure is 78 percent.

“I think the community would do anything to make sure the school is alive and thriving,” Harvey said.

Julie Schupp, a vice president and branch manager at Citizens Community Bank in Blackwater, went to school there in fifth through eighth grade. She said she had excellent teachers with small classes and individual attention.

“The school is, in my opinion, the center of this community,” Schupp said. “It’s a focal point of the community.”

She said many community events are held at the school, including blood drives and Friends of Blackwater meetings and events.

Teachers who work in schools like Blackwater must accept earning less to start, less as a maximum, and as a result smaller pensions when they retire. That means many small districts have trouble attracting and retaining teachers, said Brent Ghan, spokesman for the Missouri School Boards Association.

The minimum teacher’s salary in Blackwater was $29,000 and the maximum was $43,400, according to the Missouri State Teachers Association's “Missouri Salary Schedule and Benefits Report.” A starting teacher in Columbia is paid $36,000 and can earn as much as $76,099.

In Clarksburg, another district profiled in this series, the minimum was $29,500 and the maximum salary was $60,100. The South Callaway School District in Mokane, which has Ameren's nuclear power plant in its tax base and relies almost entirely on local revenues, had a minimum teacher’s salary of $34,000 and a top salary of $52,100.

Many rural districts don’t have a large tax base and have difficulty generating local revenue, Ghan said.

The Missouri Association of Rural Education has 373 member districts. Kevin Sandlin is its executive director and said available housing in a town is a stumbling block to recruiting for small districts. He said if there’s no shopping or entertainment in a town, teachers may not remain long.

He said as in Blackwater, the smaller the district, the more each employee does, from mopping up in the kitchen to driving a bus.

With all of the challenges, Sandlin said the individual attention provided to students in small districts provides them with an excellent education.

Small schools provide more than just individual attention, according to the Tribune's analysis. The small schools protected by Missouri's education funding formula have seen student spending increase as student enrollment declined. Many small districts are now outspending larger ones on a per-student basis.

The Blackwater district spent $8,040 per student in 2000 (adjusted for inflation), and in 2018 that amount was 18 percent higher at $9,552. The Cooper County R-IV district spent $10,438 per student in 2000 when it had an enrollment of 164. In 2018 there were 103 students enrolled and the district spent $18,869 per student. In comparison, Columbia Public Schools spent $11,911 per student in 2018, and Jefferson City spent $10,146 last year.

Overall, the seven counties surrounding Boone County spend $172 more per student than Boone.

Clarksburg

One travels some winding, hilly highways and through the Moniteau County seat of California to get to the Clarksburg School District. It’s another K-8 school district. Nathan Bestgen is in his sixth year as superintendent and principal there.

Lunch for students on a recent day was vegetable soup, turkey sandwiches, an orange and pineapple upside down cake. Almost 29 percent of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch.

The main school building opened in 1924. A new cafeteria, library and computer lab was added in 2009 with a bond issue. The district received 100 percent of possible points on the annual performance report.

“We’ve kind of been working on that over the years,” Bestgen said. “We’ve been targeting attendance by adding incentives.”

He said the incentives have included ice cream.

“It’s fun to come to work here,” he said. “It’s a big family. Everybody knows each other.”

Bestgen is one of 14 faculty and staff members. This year, there were 39 students. In 2000, there were 130 students. As in Blackwater, he said everyone fills multiple roles.

“We chip in on cleaning, whoever’s available,” he said. As an example, he said volleyball coach Casey Anderson teaches health and physical education and works as a secretary.

Bestgen said federal funding drops if the district has a drop in enrollment. With state funding, like Blackwater, Clarksburg is a “hold harmless” district, meaning state funding isn’t determined by the state funding formula. Clarksburg is second in the region only to Blackwater in terms of spending per student, at $17,316.

“When the current foundation formula was created in 2005, districts that would have seen a decrease in revenues under the new formula were held harmless and received an amount equivalent they received the last year of the old formula,” said Nancy Bowles, spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. “Over time, many districts began to receive more money than their hold harmless amount, so they moved to the formula. There are still multiple districts, both large and small, who remain hold harmless.”

The Clarksburg School District’s assessed valuation is $7.7 million, the lowest in the region. For comparison, the region’s average is $170.5 million. It’s $2.46 billion in Columbia. Even so, the district’s assessed valuation has increased by nearly 64 percent since 2000.

“Our higher tax rate is because our district is almost entirely agricultural property,” Bestgen said.

The district’s tax rate is $4.666 per $100 of assessed valuation. It has increased by 46.27 percent since 2000. The district’s budget is $1.4 million.

Its students go to high school in California and Tipton. Last year, the district paid $188,000 in tuition for its students to go to high school.

Bestgen said in his six years the teaching staff has been consistent. He's only had to hire one teacher, though some have long commutes, like from Ashland.

The small class sizes appeals to many teachers, he said. It’s something his district can offer that bigger districts can’t.

The school holds an annual veterans’ breakfast. An alumni dinner is held at the school each year. There is a school carnival. Bingo nights also are held at the school.

“It is a proud centerpiece to the community,” Bestgen said.

He said the district wants to educate all children, but lack of funding for special education services makes it difficult.

Next for the school district may be offering preschool, he said, since the state has started offering preschool funding.

“We’ve kicked around the idea,” Bestgen said. “We’ve kind of tabled that. We didn’t want to do it quick and do it wrong.”

The school board may pursue the idea in a year, he said.

Cody Williams, a 14-year-old eighth grader, said he went to school in Tipton until fifth grade, where he was doing poorly.

“I started getting higher grades” in Clarksburg, Cody said. “I can ask questions. When I was at Tipton, I didn’t ask questions.”

“We have a lot of privileges,” said Aubrey Embry, another 14-year-old eighth grader. “We have a lot of one-on-one help with homework.”

Both said Kendal Williams, the math teacher who commutes from Ashland, was their favorite teacher.

“Our math teacher is the best and he makes sure we get it,” Aubrey said.

“He’s just a really good teacher and he makes math fun,” Cody said.

The school offers basketball and volleyball as sports and football is available through an agreement with California, allowing Clarksburg students to play on the California football team

Holly Ehlers teaches first and second grade at the school, which has 10 students in all. It’s her 16th year as a teacher and her ninth year in Clarksburg. She was attracted to the small class size.

“Having smaller classes, you notice things about a kid that you don’t with 20 or 25 kids,” Ehlers said. “You pick up on things.”

She said teachers can do so much more and give students more individual attention at a small school.

“We get to know the kids,” Ehlers said. “We know each other. Here everybody knows everybody.”

She said the school board and superintendent are supportive of teachers, but not all parents are as supportive. Some parents have a disregard for the value of education, which tends to rub off on their children, she said.

South Callaway

The South Callaway School District in Mokane contrasts with Blackwater and Clarksburg school district in many ways. Firstly, it is a pre-K-12 school district.

Its tax rate is $2.75 per $100 of assessed valuation, the lowest in the region. The reason is readily apparent when driving to the campus with the Callaway Nuclear Generating Station visible on the horizon.

The district receives 88.84 percent of its revenue from local property taxes, 7.27 percent from the state and 3.89 percent from the federal government. The district has a $10.5 million budget.

“We’re largely dependent on the nuclear plant” financially, said Superintendent Kevin Hillman. “The assessment drives everything about what we do, funding-wise.”

He said it’s not always dependable, because the plant’s assessed valuation varies. The district’s current assessed valuation is $317.45 million. It was $332.9 million in 2014. It has increased by 35.79 percent since 2000. It’s the highest assessed valuation among Callaway County school districts, but it has increased by the lowest percentage among them.

The Mokane district receives payments from the plant’s railroad and utility tax, said Callaway County Collector Sarah Gladman. It paid $7.16 million in taxes to the school district in 2018. In 2017, the amount was $7.63 million.

He said in the past the district has proposed tax increases for projects that weren’t successful, but none have been proposed in recent years.

Hillman had previously worked in the much larger St. Clair School District in suburban St. Louis. He said school assemblies took more time in the St. Clair district.

“At the end of the day it’s still kids, getting them educated and ready for the future,” he said.

The district has 780 students in kindergarten through 12th grade and 174 people on its payroll. Hillman said with Mokane, there are more personal, one-on-one relationships with students.

South Callaway also is a hold harmless district. Hillman said South Callaway’s $2.75 tax rate raised less money than Hannibal’s $2.75 tax rate, which supports a $40 million budget. Still, he said the district is in good financial shape, with resources not all school districts can afford.

All three districts said they have access to high-speed internet connectivity.

“That’s changed our education world as much as anything since I’ve been here,” Hillman said. He said every student has a device. That’s also the case in Blackwater and Clarksburg.

The district earned 99.2 percent of points in the annual performance report last year, while the year before it was 100 percent.

Hillman said he credits hard-working teachers and staff and hard-working students.

He said recruiting teachers is sometimes difficult. There’s little available housing in town. Some teachers commute from Jefferson City and Columbia.

“We’re off the beaten trail a little bit,” Hillman said.

He said the state doesn’t fund student transportation adequately. His school district has a large area — 186.6 square miles. The district’s cost of student transportation is $614,312.88, but the state provides just $127,085 of that.

“Nobody’s walking to school here,” Hillman said. He said bus drivers also are at a premium.

Corey Pontius, South Callaway Elementary School principal, said some students live a substantial distance from the campus. He said most of the routes are under an hour ride, but not all of them.

Like the other districts profiled, the South Callaway District is the focal point of the community, Hillman said.

“The school is always the hub,” Hillman said. “This is the single social place. It plays a vital role in the social life of the community.”

Liz Bittle is retiring as a teacher in the South Callaway district at the end of the school year, her 31st year there. She’s a first grade teacher and also went to school there. Her first years attending school as a girl were before the nuclear plant. She said sports uniforms had to be repaired year after year.

“When I first went to school here, we had nothing,” Bittle said. “When I was in fourth grade, the nuclear plant came in and that’s when things changed. We are incredibly blessed here and we know it.”

