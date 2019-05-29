In examining the Missouri State High School Activities Association website, www.mshsaa.org, it shows that the Montgomery County varsity boys basketball team has made several serious championship runs, one of which was in 1974 when the team finished third in the state for Class 2A.

Sports were classified much differently in 1959 when the Wildcats placed third in the state because back then it was called Class M.

The school also was a championship runner-up in football for Class 2 in 2005.

As for volleyball, in 1991 the Lady Wildcats finished fourth in Class 3A.

It'd be wrong not to mention the Scholar Bowl Team's Second Place showing in 2003, as well.

But, when it comes to Montgomery County's fourth place finish on Monday in the Class 3 baseball playoffs, please see the top of this page for details.