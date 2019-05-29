No cost, no registration camp

On July 20 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at QU Stadium on the campus of Quincy University there will be a free Youth Football Camp for athletes ages K-8. Registration is not required. There will also be games.

Details: David Gunter gunteda@quincy.edu

Youth Football Season starting soon

Registration is now open for the Mexico Optimist Club Youth Football for grades three through six.

The season will consist of five or six games and two jamborees that will tentatively take place the weekend before Labor Day in Hannibal and the weekend after Labor Day in Moberly. The Mexico Optimist Club belongs to the North Central Youth Football League, home games will be played at Hawthorne Heights and all games will be played on Saturdays.

Registration forms are due by July 1 with a fee of $65, late forms will be charged a $15 fee and the equipment pick-up date will be in late July or early August. New, custom jerseys are provided for a players first and third season. If another jersey is required beyond that cost is $30. Parents must attend Parents Meeting and sign Code of Ethics. Details: Mike Pfeifer: 573-719-8554.

The Mexico Optimist Club Youth Cheer is now accepting registrations for individuals in grades three through six. Cost is $45, registrations are due by July 1 and a parent/guardian must be present for the uniform fitting in mid-July. Any gear provided must be returned and white shoes must be provided by parent/guardian. Late entry fees will be accepted based on uniform availability and will come with a fee. The Mexico Optimist Youth Cheer are members of the North Central Youth Football League.

Details: Kayla Pfeifer: 573-754-0310.