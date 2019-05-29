The reputation Wyatt Turner earned as a varsity wrestler at Mexico High School was one that would always include terms such as hard-working and dedicated.

Heart was also a big part of what made Turner such a leader for the Bulldogs in his time on the mat, and the end result of all that effort and energy was four varsity wrestling letters that were highlighted by placing at 220 lbs. at the 2018 state meet.

What all of these prep accomplishments were leading up to for Turner was a scholarship to compete for Briar Cliff University, a private Catholic Franciscan liberal arts university in Sioux City, Iowa.

"About 20 percent of my current roster come from Missouri. As our network grows, we find these guys through word of mouth or see them at competitions," said Briar Cliff head coach Joe Privitere. "When I’m recruiting, I look for guys that have drive and hold themselves accountable. If you bring both of those traits to Briar Cliff you will be successful. Wyatt checks both of those boxes."

Because the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics doesn't have a 220 lb. weight class, this did mean Turner had to choose moving up in weight to 285 or down to 197. He chose to move up to heavyweight and this season during his redshirt the former Bulldog and current Charger went 4-12 against competition that was sure to have a size advantage as he makes this transition.

"Freshman year can be challenging. Guys have to get used to living away from home, higher academic and athletic rigor, and really find themselves at an age where they can redefine who they are going to be going forward," Privitere said. "Wyatt attacked all those challenges head on and I believe if he continues on this trajectory he has a good chance to be our starter in the near future. It’s important to note he only lost to four NAIA guys and two of them were his teammates he wrestles everyday."

Having qualified for three state meets while at Mexico, more recently Turner placed fourth in the Silver Division at the Central Armour Under Invite for Briar Cliff on Jan. 5. Currently he's majoring in nursing according to www.bcuchargers.com, stands in at 6-foot-0 and was 1-4 against NAIA opponents in 2018-19.

"Wyatt is a physical kid and has a gas tank, so he handled the jump well and was competitive all year," Privitere said. "Academically and socially he is doing well. He is in one of our most challenging majors, so finding that balance between academics, athletics and life will be critical. I have no doubt that Wyatt is more than capable."

This past season the Chargers went 5-3 overall, 5-3 Great Plains Athletic Conference according to www.gpacsports.com. Tying for the regular season championship at 9-4 overall, 7-1 GPAC, were Concordia and Morningside followed by Midland, 10-6, 6-2, Northwestern, 6-3, 5-3, Jamestown, 6-6, 3-5, Hastings, 5-10, 2-6, Doane, 1-10, 1-7, and Dakota Wesleyan, 0-9, 0-8.

"Wyatt is a big, strong kid. He holds ground well, is good in the hand fight and is tough to score on," said Priivitere. "I think we still need to get his offense rolling from neutral and will spend more time with him next season on bottom."

Among the highlights this year for Briar Cliff included a 56-0 victory at Dakota Wesleyan on Nov. 20, on Jan. 18-19 the school finished 13th at the 41-team Missouri Valley Invite and on Jan. 26 the Chargers opened the GPAC Duals by defeating Jamestown 31-16. The squad then went on to beat Doane University 42-12 and Hastings 40-6 to go 3-1 on the day.