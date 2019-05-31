Press release for May 29, 2019

12:10 a.m., Complaint of a loud party at Polk and Jefferson Streets. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate any party.

12:28 a.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services with an alarm call at the Strand Apartments, which was determined to be a faulty smoke detector.

8:14 a.m., Officer spoke with a subject reference them having questions about a vehicle having been towed.

10:58 a.m., Call reporting a possible scam of out-of-state resident by resident of Chillicothe. The investigation is continuing.

12:41 p.m., Officer checked on a vehicle that was occupied and sitting at a local banking facility for an extended length of time. They were determined to be texting on their telephone.

1:23 p.m., Officer spoke with a subject that was having issues with an individual that they had a previous business relationship with.

4:09 p.m., Officer spoke with a subject in reference to abandoned property having been left on their property.

5:06 p.m., Officer recovered a bicycle that had been abandoned near JFK and 10th Street. The bicycle was brought to the police department to be claimed by the owner.

5:35 p.m., Officer spoke with individuals that were operating off-road vehicles on property that was not theirs. They stated they would confine their riding to their own property.

9:16 p.m., Report of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Herriford Street. Investigation determined nothing physical and one party had left the premises before officer’s arrival.

10:06 p.m., Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of East Jackson Street. It was determined to be verbal in nature and no arrest was made.

10:32 p.m., Report of a suspicious vehicle in the 10 block of Walnut Street. Officer located the vehicle and it was a local property owner.

10:53 p.m., Officer checked on a vehicle and subjects at Shafer Park. It was found that the subjects were preparing for an event.

11:21 p.m., Report of a suspicious vehicle at Mill Park. Officer checked on subjects that were located at the scene. They had been attempting to find one another with friends in another vehicle.

11:53 p.m., Call from subject inquiring if there was a curfew for adults. They were advised that there is not.

On May 29, the Chillicothe Police Department received 134 calls for service.