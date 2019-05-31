Lady Wildcat Summer Hoops

The Montgomery County girls basketball program has a middle school camp running this week Mon.-Thur. 4:00 p.m. -5:30 p.m immediately followed by a high school camp from 5:30 - 7 p.m. The week will then conclude on Friday, June 7, with both groups traveling to Monroe City.

The next week, June 10-14, the varsity and JV will have an open gym that will start at 10 a.m. on Tue., Wed., and Fri., except for Thur. because the varsity is at Paris that day. The Lady Wildcats then have Open Gym on June 17-18 and June 19-20 is Varsity at the Lake. The squad will play a team from Belgium at home on July 8, as well. Details: Coach Joe Basinger at jbasinger@mc-wildcats.org.

Montgomery County boys schedule

The Wildcats boy basketball squad have an open gym today and then are off until they host Wellsville-Middletown at 10 a.m. on June 10.

Montgomery County is then going to attend the Monroe Shoot-out the morning of June 11-12 prior to attending open gyms on June 17 and 21, playing Bowling Green June 18 and having a league game at Eldon/Eugene on June 20. That just leaves the Columbia Shoot-out June 22-23, the Harrisburg Shoot-out June 25 and another league contest at Eldon/Eugene on June 27.

Details: Coach Scott Kroeger at skroeger at mc-wildcats.org

V-Ball offseason Schedule

The Montgomery County volleyball program is participating in the Mexico Summer League and those competitions will take place June 4, 11, 18 and 25, but a time has not been determined yet.

The Lady Wildcats are also letting it be known that they are scheduling an open gym for June 6, 13 and 20 from 4:00- 5:30 p.m., there will be a high school camp from 4-6 p.m. on June 24 and there is an event coming up in Rolla June 26-29 with details to be determined. For further information please contact coach Rachel Leu at rleu@mexico.k12.mo.us