Summer is officially here

Even though high school football camp began Monday from 6:00-8:30 p.m., starting today for the Montgomery County football program is Summer Athletic Enhancement. Sessions will be Tue-Thur. at 6:00 a.m., 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. and evening sessions will commence once camp has concluded. Players will not be issued equipment or be given access to their athletic locker until next week.

Golf tourney on the horizon

The North Callaway Athletic Booster Club is hosting a 36 team golf Tournament in Mexico on Aug. 31. Each squad will consist of four people. Event and hole sponsors needed. Details: koneal@nc.k12.mo.us

Horseshoe Pitching League

Mexico Brick City results for May 30 include Larry McAfee 8-0, Rodney Brewster 7-1, Charlie Ward 5-3 (50 LP), Ralph Throckmorton 5-3 (39 LP), Charlie Maupin 4-4, Bill Hendrix 3-5 (82 LP), Glen Light 3-5 (76 LP), Dan Hubbard 1-7 and Louie Schmidt 0-8.

Mexico Silver Hair results for May 28 include Larry Brown 6-0, Rodney Brewster 4-2, Ralph Throckmorton 3-3 (58 LP), Ron Boescherding 3-3 (51 LP), Charlie Maupin 3-3 (44 LP), Joe Jackson 2-4 and Louie Schmidt 0-6. In Doubles competition going 1-0 were Brown/Maupin, Throckmorton/Brewster went 1-1 and going 0-1 were Boescherding/Brown.

Brick City results for May 23 featured Eugene Freels 6-0, Maupin 4-2, Throckmorton 3-3 (31 LP), Brewster 3-3 (26 LP), Ward 2-4, Hendrix 1-5, Jackson 3-2 (DNC) and Calvin McGrew (DNC). In Doubles action Hendrix/Freels were 2-0, Throckmorton/Maupin went 1-1 and coming in at 0-2 were Brewster/Ward.

New pitchers are welcome. Details: 573-581-8559.

Upcoming holiday run

The Fourth Annual 5K and Kids Dash will take place July 4 and will begin at the Centralia City Pool, 65240 at 8:00 a.m. Registration is due by June 21 and includes a t-shirt and a finishers medal. There is also a virtual option that allows an individual to take part at their own place and time. A Kids 100 Dash will take place, as well. Cost is $20, $25 for the virtual runner option, which includes postage, or $10 for just the Kids Walk. Details: Jason Watermann at jason.watermann@catnet.gen/mo.us

Missouri vs. Illinois All-Stars

The rosters were finally released for the Seventh Annual Missouri vs. Illinois All Star Baseball Game. Local players taking the diamond for the home squad include Van-Far's Logan Wilson, Paris' Adam Forrest and Centralia's Caden Vanskike, Even Stidham, Gus Stidham and William Rolfson.

The rest of the roster features South Shelby's Parker Pfannenstel, Marion County's Sheldon Whetstone, North Shelby's Kirby Latimer, Clark County's Grant Plenge, Bowling Green's Dylan Huber, Dylan Niemeyer and Mavryk Comley and Highland's Hunter Fiorea. Also selected were Palmyra's Camden Power and Peyton Abbott, Monroe City's Lance Williams and Michael Pollitt, Canton's Brody Smith and Hannibal's Adam Baxter, Gabe Worthington and Will Whitaker.

The game will take place July 13 at Clemens Field in Hannibal. Illinois leads the series four to two.