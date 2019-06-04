As the Head Coach of the Baseball Team at Columbia College, Mexico High School grad. Darren Munns has a wealth of different issues he has to deal with on a regular basis that range from big to small and everywhere in between.

One of those issues is player grades, and apparently things are going well on that front because when the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics released its list of 439 student-athletes in 2019 with a grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0, the Cougars had seven. This includes Jordan Copeland, Jake Kindle, Hunter Trowbridge, Kenny Piper, Austin Schibler and Hayden Ludwig.

Other requirements include athletes must be game-eligible juniors that have attended school for two years as a non-transfer or one year as a transfer.

This past season Columbia went 31-23 overall, 21-9 American Midwest Conference. The team was eliminated from the NAIA Championships by losing to York College 7-6 on May 13 and 9-8 on May 15 in Shreveport, LA.