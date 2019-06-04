Now that he has just recently graduated, there are a lot of training options this summer for former Mexico wrestler Dillon Nichols, all of which lead to his initial season competing for the Northern Illinois University wrestling team starting this fall.

Once the prep winter sports season came to a close with Nichols winning his second-straight state wrestling championship at Mizzou Arena on the campus of the University of Missouri, he agreed to one more match, but it wasn't your normal bout. This contest took place in Kansas City on Mar. 17, 2019 at the Missouri Border Brawl, which featured two Freestyle matches and a mixed Freestyle/Greco-Roman exhibition courtesy of the American Wrestling League.

From there the format featured a dozen high school wrestling matches, a high school girls wrestling match and two youth matches.

Nichols, who suffered an injury during football that forced him to get a late start to his final season on the mat, didn't draw an easy opponent for this event and instead was matched up against Kyle Prewitt of Christian Brothers College HS. While this wasn't a fate he's suffered often in his career, on this day Nichols lost by pin to Prewitt in 3:25 according to https://intermatwrestle.com.

Currently awaiting Nichols at NIU are former teammates Terrese Aaron, who will be training on-campus this summer while he also tries to get ahead on his studies, and Brit Wilson, a 174-pounder whose only getting better with the passage of time.