The 28-mile Hartsburg levee was keeping the Missouri River out of the town on Tuesday, but volunteers were uncertain how long it could last.

Levee district President Orion Beckmeyer said everything that could be done has been done, and if the levee breaks the effort of volunteers will have been for nothing.

"If it comes up another two inches, we're dead in the water — so to speak," Beckmeyer said. "We've done everything we can."

The sandbagging effort has brought the town together, he said. The volunteers have included a group of Mennonites from Indiana.

"It's just a community effort," Beckmeyer said, adding the levee has been "an amazing thing for the town."

Built in 1973 for around $500,000, he said the levee has prevented many damaging floods over the years.

"If this washes out, it will be water all the way into town," he said.

Volunteer Nick Scholtzhauer on Tuesday was working with members of the levee district board to reinforce areas of the levee that need it.

"What we're doing is just walking the top of the levee and placing bags where we need to," Schlotzhauer said.

They also were looking for holes animals have dug in the levee and filled them with chat and sand and tamping it down.

"Any little imperfections or varmint hole can cause it to blow out," he said.

Five of Schlotzhauer's 23 acres of farmland is under water, he said. Everyone is just waiting and hoping that the levee holds. He said some areas of the levee had water on top of it.

"We're just not sure," he said. "That's kind of an unknown. It's kind of a waiting game."

Hartsburg Mayor Bill Morendorp on Tuesday said all that was left to do was wait.

"It's the waiting," he said. "I moved to Boone County in 1985 and I've seen my share already."

Morendorp credited the board members of the levee district and said the board "really takes care of this district well." He said the town rallied when the flood approached and the response was automatic.

"In Hartsburg, if you live close to the river, you know what can happen," he said.

The Missouri River level at Glasgow was at 36.17 feet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, with 37.35 feet as its highest level in the past week. In Boonville, the level was at 33.49 feet at 1:30, with 33.7 feet as its highest point in the past week. At Jefferson City, the level was 32.96 feet at 1:45 p.m., with 33.1 feet as its highest point on Tuesday morning.

The river was over low areas near Wilton, off Route M in Southern Boone County. Just beyond the main part of the village, the river is over the highway.

The river was lapping at the property of Josh Enochs, who has lived there eight years. He said he always has lived near the river because "it's peaceful."

The property of his neighbors, an elderly couple, is an island surrounded by flood water. Enochs said they parked their truck on his property and he uses his boat to ferry them out if they need to go somewhere. He also takes them whatever they need.

He said the only precautions he has taken so far is to place some sandbags around his property.

rmckinney@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1719