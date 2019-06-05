Mexico will have some special guests in the Budweiser Clydesdales on June 19 when they take part in the Real American Hero Parade honoring community leaders and veterans.

The parade will start at 5:30 p.m. and go around the downtown village square. Since the parade route will circle the downtown square, vehicles still in the area by 5 p.m. will be restricted from leaving until after 7 p.m.

Golden Eagle Distributing of Hannibal contracted to have the Clydesdales as part of that community’s bicentennial, Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce director Dana Keller said. The Clydesdales had some extra time in their contract with Golden Eagle and so Mexico was offered the opportunity to have the Clydesdales in town.

“We are super excited about it. We were instantly trying to think how we could plan some sort of parade around since that is typically what is done,” Keller said.

The parade also will honor community heroes. The idea for their inclusion came from previous Budweiser commercials in which American heroes were honored.

“We decided to take that theme and use this opportunity to recognize those that offer great support to Mexico,” Keller said.

Those recognized will include veterans, city council members, emergency management, public safety officers, firefighters and the American Red Cross, among others.

“You know, just people that are quiet heroes. People that keep us going when we run into difficult times or people that work for us day-in, day-out that we don’t always recognize,” Keller said.

The Clydesdales official home is in St. Louis at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery complex, but its breeding ranch is located in Boonville. Tours are available at the ranch April through October by reservation.