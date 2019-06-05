Under the direction of Mexico High School graduate and General Manager Matt Stembridge, the Hannibal Hoots minor league baseball team has been just as effected as any organization at their home base of Clemens Field by all the rising water that's been accumulating across the state.

The former Bulldog has been seeing his team through some trying times recently. Now that things have at least somewhat returned to normal, the entire organization can look back and know it only weathered this storm as well as it did because it's leader had the experience and knowledge to make the right decisions. This Field General isn't without his resources, though, one of which is Asst. General Manager and longtime Mexico resident Gary Allen.

Currently this summer-collegiate wood-bat team, which competes in the West Division of the Prospect League, is 1-3 after winning its season opener. Now that Hannibal is playing its home contests at Quincy University, its next games are today at Quincy at 6:35 p.m. and tomorrow the Hoots host Quincy at 7 p.m. Details: http://pointstreaksites.com/view/hannibalhoots/home-page