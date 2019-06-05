After going 5-18-1 overall for 2018, North Callaway found itself without a varsity volleyball coach.

That's why, after serving as an assistant coach with the North Callaway varsity volleyball team last year, Paulette Eichman has been hired to be its' varsity volleyball coach for 2019.

Not only does Eichman have that continuity working in her favor, but her resume' also includes spending two years as the head coach at Flint Hills Christian High School in Manhattan, KS. In between those stops this mother of two former North Callaway volleyball players from 2013-17 was the head junior high coach for two years and assistant junior high coach for three years at Kingdom Christian Academy in Fulton, as well.

Prior to graduating from Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville, KS., in 1987 Eichman was a three-year varsity volleyball player. She then played a year of intramural volleyball while attending Kansas State University in Manhattan, where she earned her Bachelors of Science in Education.

Since that time Eichman has also earned a Masters Degree in Education from William Woods University in Administration in 2011.

As for North Callaway's press release when Eichman was officially hired, it reads, in part:

"Starting two volleyball programs and coaching at private schools are on the list of Coach Eichman's experience spanning the last 27 years. She also received a volleyball scholarship to play at Bethel College. Coach Eichman's family has been a part of the North Callaway Ladybird Volleyball program since its inception six years ago. Coach Eichman is excited to take the Lady Thunderbirds into the future focusing on personal player and team goals."

In 2017 the North Callaway varsity volleyball program was coached by Kayla Peterson and went 8-15 overall, 1-7 Eastern Missouri Conference, but then came a changing of the guard.

With those winds of change came the announcement in The Mexico Ledger on Aug. 16, 2018, that Amy Wells had been hired to be the Ladybird's new Commander-In-Chief. Like any new coach Wells came in excited and high-minded and one thing that stood out about her overall vision for the program was how she viewed its future and her role in it.

"Our theme as a team this year is that we aren’t here for just a season. We are the start of a legacy,” said Wells. “I want this group of girls to start the traditions of North Callaway volleyball. Timing is everything and we are all here together for a reason and we know it.”