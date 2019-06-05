Yearly event soon returning

The Seventh Annual Missouri vs Illinois All-Star Baseball Game at Clemens Field in Hannibal will take place July 13 at 7 p.m. While Team Missouri will have at least a half-dozen local players taking the field that day, coaching for Illinois will be Pittsfield's John Schultz assisted by Liberty's John Brigham and Adam Lee and Central's Jordan Tenhouse. Currently Illinois leads the series 4-2.

The deadline is very soon

The Missouri Military Academy is hosting a Special Olympics Sports Camp June 16-21 that welcomes athletes of all skill levels. Cost is $200, limited scholarships are available and intensive training is provided that is designed for Special Olympics Missouri athletes that includes walking up to five miles a day. Activities offered include basketball, bocce, golf, tennis, track and field, softball and swimming. Registration deadline is June 7. Details: shaffer@somo.org

Hot time in the old town

On June 28 at the Centralia Fairgrounds the Missouri Farm Pullers Association and Garden Tractor Pullers of Mid-Missouri will host a Truck and Tractor Pull. Registration is from 6:00-7:00 p.m. and cost is $5.

Still time to get in

Registration is open for the Mexico Hounds Youth Cross Country Club. Forms can be picked up and dropped off at the Optimist Ball Fields and there is a $15 late fee after July 1.

Middle School Schedule info.

Under the guidance of head coach Jill Angell and assistant coach Kara Ensor, the Chester Boren Middle School softball team starts the season with an intra-squad scrimmage on Sept. 9 followed by games against Mexico on Sept. 10 and Moberly Sept. 12, all of which are at home at 5:00 p.m.

The Lady Panthers then host a tournament starting at 8 a.m. on Sept. 14, on Sept. 16 the team is at Chillicothe and the next day Centralia hosts Bowling Green. That leads into consecutive home games on Sept. 19 against Brookfield and Sept. 23 verses Hallsville before playing at Macon on Sept. 26. Once the Lady Panthers compete at Macon in the seventh grade tourney on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m., the team will then play at South Callaway on Sept. 30 and North Callaway on Oct 1.

All that leaves is a contest at South Shelby for the Lady Panthers on their way to the Clarence Cannon Conference Tournament on Oct. 5 at Palmyra at 8 a.m. All games are at 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted.